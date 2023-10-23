Rory McIlroy Reveals Why He Couldn’t ‘Go Anywhere Near’ Leeds United Investment
The 34-year-old has admitted his love for one of the soccer club's greatest rivals prevented him from investing in it
Rory McIlroy has admitted he turned down the opportunity to invest in Leeds United soccer club, but not because he didn’t think it was a viable business proposition. Instead, it comes down to the team he supports.
In an interview with the BBC, the 34-year-old explained that his love for Manchester United meant he couldn’t bring himself to buy a stake in the club.
Following Leeds United’s relegation from English football’s Premier League in May, the club was taken over by 49ers Enterprises, which includes investment from Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.
However, they couldn’t persuade McIlroy to get involved too. He said: “They asked me if I wanted to come on board and I was like, as a Man United fan, can't go anywhere near that.”
Leeds United are known as one of Manchester United's greatest rivals, so it’s perhaps unsurprising that McIlroy felt he couldn’t put money into the club, although he admitted he remained open to the possibility of an investment, however small, in the Old Trafford giants.
He said he would have "loved to have taken a 0.0001% share" in the club during the ownership of the Glazer family, who are now looking to sell up, and continued: "If another opportunity comes my way I will definitely look at it. To be able to own even a tiny, tiny, tiny percentage of the club you grew up cheering on would be very cool."
McIlroy isn't the only player to turn down the chance to invest in Leeds United. Along with Thomas and Spieth, Rickie Fowler had also been lined up for a stake, but later backed out of the move, which led to him being heckled.
After the incident during The Open, he was asked if he could still invest in the future and replied: "No, no, that's already all done. Hopefully it all works out with JT and Jordan being involved. My financial team just didn't necessarily advise for it, so we decided not to. But I hope they play well and kind of get things turned around because I know JT and Jordan would be very happy with that"
Despite also passing up the opportunity to invest in Leeds United, McIlroy has shown he is unafraid to put some of his net worth, which is estimated to be in excess of $200m, in other sports.
Last week, it was reported that McIlroy had invested in the Alpine F1 team along with Premier League soccer star Trent Alexander-Arnold and heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua.
In the BBC interview, McIlroy also addressed on-course matters, namely his heated moment with Patrick Cantlay’s caddie Joe LaCava at the Ryder Cup, revealing that the pair had put it behind them, saying: “We’re all friends now.”
Following the match at Marco Simone, which Team Europe won 16.5 to 11.5, McIlroy’s next appearance is set for the DP World Tour Championship in November.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
