‘You Don’t Want 10-Year-Old Kids Punting Their Putters Across The Green Every Time They Miss A Putt’ - Rory McIlroy Says Tour Pros Have ‘Responsibility’ To Set Good Example After Recent Viral Clips Showcasing Players’ Frustrations

As the golf season starts for most, the professionals are beginning to make it into Major season, with The Masters at Augusta National on the horizon.

Obviously, with plenty of cash and points up for grabs it can be a rewarding, but stressful, time and frustrations started to show at last week's Valspar Championship.

During tournament week we saw Patton Kizzire punt his putter after missing a short par attempt, with the American later apologising for his actions, claiming "it wasn't my putter's fault, I just lost my cool and it's unacceptable."

Along with Kizzire, Sahith Theegala threw a club at par 3 fourth, while Adam Hadwin broke a sprinkler head after whacking it with his wedge at the 10th hole.

Given the stress professional sport can put individuals under, Rory McIlroy was understanding of the moments that occurred at the Copperhead Course, but clarified that professional golfers are still role models.

Speaking at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler headline, McIlroy was asked about the showing of emotion from various players, specifically how it could be more relatable to the average player.

"It can be relatable, but at the same time you want to try to set a proper example. Like you don't want -- you don't want 10-year-old kids punting their putters across the green every time they miss a putt. But at the same time it does show that we are human, it shows the human side of ourselves.

McIlroy comes into the week on the back of a second Players Championship victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

"At the same time we have a responsibility to set an example, and golf is a lot about the etiquette of the game and doing the right thing. There's a balance to be struck there."

McIlroy is in fine-form heading into Memorial Park Golf Course, with the four-time Major winner already claiming the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Players Championship.

Earlier in the week, before heading to Texas, McIlroy visited Augusta National for a practice round and to "refamiliarize" himself with the course.

Using the tournament as preparation for The Masters, which gets underway in a fortnight, this week's course should provide a similar test to that of Augusta National.

McIlroy and Scheffler are the main attractions in Texas this week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking at his press conference in his home state of Texas, World No.1 Scheffler explained that: "I think with it being rye grass in the fairways now I think it definitely improves the prep for the Masters. It's a similar grass to what we see at Augusta.

"It's also a big golf course, you've got to hit it far out here, so there is definitely some similarities and good preparation between here and Augusta."