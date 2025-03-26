'The Loss Of A Few Trees Is Definitely Noticeable' - Rory McIlroy On What He Learned From Augusta National Practice Round Ahead Of 2025 Masters
The four-time Major winner made a trip to Augusta National earlier this week in preparation for The Masters
Rory McIlroy heads to The Masters in two weeks time as second-favorite behind defending champion Scottie Scheffler, where the Northern Irishman will make his 11th attempt at completing the career grand slam.
McIlroy has been at Augusta National this week to "refamiliarize" himself with the course and have a quiet practice round away from the cameras and patrons.
The 35-year-old spoke to media ahead of the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he explained that he enjoys heading to Augusta early to avoid feeling rushed during Masters week.
"Not really. I use those trips just to refamiliarize myself with the place, clubs off tees, looking to see if they changed any greens," he said when asked if anything stood out from his visit.
"Apart from that, honestly for me, it's nice to play a practice round without people around and it sort of takes the pressure off the start of the week for me.
"There's a lot of obligations, there's big commitments whether it be from media or the par-3 tournament on Wednesday.
"I just like to get up there and feel like I'm not rushed Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday the week of the tournament and that's usually the reason I go there."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The World No.2 revealed that Augusta National has four new greens this year and a thinning of the trees is noticeable after last September's devastating Hurricane Helene.
One of those greens that has been rebuilt is on the par 3 16th after pine trees fell onto the surface during the Hurricane.
"There's four greens that are new this year that they've redone. You just sort of, you have a look at those and see if there's any new hole positions they give you, stuff like that," he said.
"Yeah, the loss of a few trees is definitely noticeable, but in terms of like they've had to redo that green [the 16th] but it's exactly the same as what it was.
"Apart from maybe a few less shadows on the green late in the day because of a couple of trees that were lost, but apart from that, it's pretty much the same."
McIlroy makes his first start since his second Players Championship win two weeks ago, where he defeated JJ Spaun in a three-hole aggregate playoff on the Monday. He says Augusta is on his mind this week but he's focused on trying to win his 29th PGA Tour title in Houston.
"I just want to get a card in my hand and shoot scores and hopefully get myself in contention and try to win another golf tournament," he said.
"It's not as if I'm playing here this week and thinking about two weeks' time. I'm here, I'm in the present, I'm trying to do my best this week and trying to win this golf tournament.
"I think just competitive reps. I'm obviously playing well, I want to keep playing well, so I think every round you play where you see good things you're sort of filling up that confidence bucket a little bit, so I want to see that.
"It was great to get a win a couple weeks ago but I still feel I could have played a lot better. I tried to poke holes in a lot of my game last week and think about things I could do better, and there were definitely things that I could work on or do better.
"It's a good opportunity to go out and see if some of the work I did at home and I'm continuing to do here, hopefully it's all going in the right direction."
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
‘You Don’t Want 10-Year-Old Kids Punting Their Putters Across The Green Every Time They Miss A Putt’ - Rory McIlroy Says Tour Pros Have ‘Responsibility’ To Set Good Example After Recent Viral Clips Showcasing Players’ Frustrations
Speaking at the Texas Children's Houston Open, McIlroy explained how displaying emotion on the course shows the pros 'are human', but there's also a 'responsibility to set an example'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
‘It’s The Craziest Thing In The History Of Sport What Tiger Woods Did’ - Brandel Chamblee Questions 15-Time Major Winner’s Swing Changes During Peak Of Career
Speaking on the Dan on Golf podcast, Chamblee claimed that Woods' move to coach, Hank Haney, in 2004 was one of the 'craziest things in the history of sport'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
‘You Don’t Want 10-Year-Old Kids Punting Their Putters Across The Green Every Time They Miss A Putt’ - Rory McIlroy Says Tour Pros Have ‘Responsibility’ To Set Good Example After Recent Viral Clips Showcasing Players’ Frustrations
Speaking at the Texas Children's Houston Open, McIlroy explained how displaying emotion on the course shows the pros 'are human', but there's also a 'responsibility to set an example'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
‘It’s The Craziest Thing In The History Of Sport What Tiger Woods Did’ - Brandel Chamblee Questions 15-Time Major Winner’s Swing Changes During Peak Of Career
Speaking on the Dan on Golf podcast, Chamblee claimed that Woods' move to coach, Hank Haney, in 2004 was one of the 'craziest things in the history of sport'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
‘Give The Lad A Break. He’s A Very Good Caddie. Harry, Don’t Read The S****’ - Billy Foster On Critics Of Rory McIlroy’s Caddie
The experienced looper has spoken out and defended McIlroy's caddie, Harry Diamond, with Foster claiming the 'criticism is not fair at all'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Why Billy Horschel's TGL Performance Has Convinced Me He Should Be At The Ryder Cup
The eight-time PGA Tour winner has only ever been present in a Presidents Cup team but, following his performance in the final of the TGL, I believe Horschel must be on the US side for Bethpage Black
By Matt Cradock Published
-
‘I Lost My Cool And It’s Unacceptable’ - Patton Kizzire Sorry For Valspar Championship Putter Kick
The three-time PGA Tour winner has apologized for his actions at the Valspar Championship, with Kizzire claiming 'I'm looking forward to being a better version of myself'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Texas Children's Houston Open Payout 2025
There's a big prize money payout on offer at this week's Houston Open, with seven-figure checks going to the top two finishers at Memorial Park
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Billy Horschel Makes Birdie Of The Year After Left-Handed Shot At Valspar Championship
The 38-year-old produced a jaw-dropping left-handed approach shot in the final round at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course
By Mike Hall Published
-
'Stupid, Stupid Game' - Viktor Hovland Completes Stunning Finish To Beat Justin Thomas At Valspar Championship
Viktor Hovland birdied the 16th and 17th to claim a one stroke victory over Justin Thomas in an epic final day at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course
By Matt Cradock Last updated