Rory McIlroy's Masters Odds Slashed Despite Northern Irishman Complaining Of Minor Elbow Issue
The Northern Irishman is being heavily backed by golf fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland ahead of his latest attempt at completing the career Grand Slam
Rory McIlroy's odds to win The Masters have been slashed - almost in half - by UK bookmaker, William Hill just days before the first men's Major of the year.
McIlroy is preparing for his latest attempt at completing the career Grand Slam and has been generating plenty of confidence among European golf fans via two victories on the PGA Tour and a strong season debut on the DP World Tour.
As a result, a plethora of early bets have been placed on McIlroy to clinch the one title he longs for above any other, with William Hill revealing that over a quarter of its Masters outright-winner wagers have the four-time Major champion's name on them.
The UK-based bookie had priced McIlroy as high as +1000 (10/1) in previous weeks before dropping that price to just (+600) 6/1) less than a fortnight before the first tee shot is struck.
A spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “We’re less than two weeks away from the first Major of the year, and the money is already pouring in for Rory McIlroy to win The Masters. He’s the most expensive result in our book and we’ve had to cut him to 6/1 from 10/1.
“The four-time Major champion is by far William Hill’s worst result, with 26% of all money staked on McIlroy to complete the career grand slam this year, and he arrives at Augusta in impressive form."
Away from McIlroy, the World No.1 and World No.4 have also garnered plenty of early interest, with Scottie Scheffler helping McIlroy account for almost half of all money taken by the bookie.
However, British fans are apparently not as confident that World No.2, Xander Schauffele will be able to follow up his impressive haul from last term with another Major in 2025.
Phelps continued: “Scottie Scheffler is predictably very popular too, and is the shortest-price player to line-up for The Masters since Tiger Woods in the 2000s. Back then, Woods was being backed at around 2/1 and was truly in a league of his own, while Scheffler is a 9/2-shot (+450) and accounts for 23% of all money staked.
“Ludvig Aberg and Robert Macintyre are also being well-supported at The Masters, priced at 14/1 (+1400) and 50/1 (+5000) respectively.”
Whether the strength of McIlroy's backing continues remains to be seen after the 35-year-old revealed he has been dealing with a minor elbow issue recently and is planning on receiving treatment during his week off.
After a T5th result at the Texas Children's Houston Open, McIlroy told Golf Channel’s Kira K. Dixon: "The right elbow's been bothering me a bit, so maybe get some treatment on that, and make sure that that’s OK going into Augusta.”
He appeared relaxed about the problem, though, and is confident he'll be fit and firing when his name is called on the first tee next Thursday.
🗣️ "Overall a good week, my right elbow is bothering me a little bit so going to get some treatment on it" Rory McIlroy says his game is in "good shape" ahead of The Masters in less than two weeks time ⛳ pic.twitter.com/G2QZ3tzJbHMarch 30, 2025
Speaking to reporters later on, McIlroy said: “Yeah, still feel like I've got some stuff to work on. Still don't think like my game is absolutely 100 percent under the control I would want, but it's nice to have a week to work on some things.
“I've got my coach, Michael Bannon, coming in tomorrow [Monday], so we'll be working at home and making sure the game feels good going into The Masters.”
The Masters begins at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 10.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
