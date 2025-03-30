Rory McIlroy Reveals Issue With Right Elbow Ahead Of Latest Masters Challenge
The four-time Major winner revealed to the Golf Channel he has discomfort in his right elbow, less than two weeks before his latest attempt to win the Green Jacket
The PGA Tour season could hardly have gone better for Rory McIlroy so far, with two wins before a strong finish in the Texas Children’s Hospital Open setting him up nicely for his latest attempt to claim the Green Jacket for the first time at The Masters.
However, following his final round of 64 at the Memorial Park Golf Course tournament, where he finished T5, he revealed some concerning news - namely that he has a problem with his right elbow.
McIlroy told the Golf Channel’s Kira K. Dixon "The right elbow's been bothering me a bit, so maybe get some treatment on that, and make sure that that’s OK going into Augusta.”
"Overall a good week, my right elbow is bothering me a little bit so going to get some treatment on it" 🗣️Rory McIlroy says his game is in "good shape" ahead of The Masters in less than two weeks time ⛳ pic.twitter.com/AqkaJRS97HMarch 30, 2025
Unlike last year, McIlroy won’t be teeing it up in the final event before The Masters, the Valero Texas Open, leaving a week off to ensure he is in the best shape coming into the tournament.
Despite his scintillating form so far this year, McIlroy also insisted that he is not yet at his best. He told reporters: “Yeah, still feel like I've got some stuff to work on. Still don't think like my game is absolutely 100 percent under the control I would want, but it's nice to have a week to work on some things.
“I've got my coach, Michael Bannon, coming in tomorrow, so we'll be working at home and making sure game feels good going into The Masters.”
McIlroy’s record at Augusta National is one to envy with the exception of that elusive victory he so craves. In his 16 appearances in The Masters so far, he has racked up seven top-10 finishes, including runner-up three years ago.
Following victories at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Players Championship so far this season, McIlroy is arguably heading to Augusta National in some of his best form in years.
He'll be hoping the week away from competitive action will give him the time he needs to make the final tweaks to his game, and allow his elbow to rest, before, at the 17th time of asking, finally getting to wear the Green Jacket on Sunday, 13th April.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
Why Does Min Woo Lee Say 'Let Him Cook'?
The PGA Tour star has a popular catchphrase, but what are its origins?
By Mike Hall Published
How Eugenio Chacarra Can Qualify For A PGA Tour Card Following Indian Open Success
Eugenio Chacarra secured his DP World Tour card with victory at the Hero Indian Open, but what does it mean for his chances of making it to the PGA Tour?
By Mike Hall Published
