Rory McIlroy Reveals Issue With Right Elbow Ahead Of Latest Masters Challenge

The PGA Tour season could hardly have gone better for Rory McIlroy so far, with two wins before a strong finish in the Texas Children’s Hospital Open setting him up nicely for his latest attempt to claim the Green Jacket for the first time at The Masters.

However, following his final round of 64 at the Memorial Park Golf Course tournament, where he finished T5, he revealed some concerning news - namely that he has a problem with his right elbow.

McIlroy told the Golf Channel’s Kira K. Dixon "The right elbow's been bothering me a bit, so maybe get some treatment on that, and make sure that that’s OK going into Augusta.”

Unlike last year, McIlroy won’t be teeing it up in the final event before The Masters, the Valero Texas Open, leaving a week off to ensure he is in the best shape coming into the tournament.

Despite his scintillating form so far this year, McIlroy also insisted that he is not yet at his best. He told reporters: “Yeah, still feel like I've got some stuff to work on. Still don't think like my game is absolutely 100 percent under the control I would want, but it's nice to have a week to work on some things.

“I've got my coach, Michael Bannon, coming in tomorrow, so we'll be working at home and making sure game feels good going into The Masters.”

McIlroy’s record at Augusta National is one to envy with the exception of that elusive victory he so craves. In his 16 appearances in The Masters so far, he has racked up seven top-10 finishes, including runner-up three years ago.

Rory McIlroy with The Players Championship trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following victories at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Players Championship so far this season, McIlroy is arguably heading to Augusta National in some of his best form in years.

He'll be hoping the week away from competitive action will give him the time he needs to make the final tweaks to his game, and allow his elbow to rest, before, at the 17th time of asking, finally getting to wear the Green Jacket on Sunday, 13th April.

