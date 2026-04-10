Who Has Won The Most Money Of All Time At The Masters?
In the top-20 highest earners of all time at The Masters are a number of modern legends, but who tops the table and who could soon rise to the summit?
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In many fans' eyes, The Masters is the most prestigious and fiercely desired title of not only the four men's Major championships but also every other professional golf tournament on the planet as well.
It holds an array of fascinating traditions, it's image is akin to a golfing nirvana and it's also sometimes the one time of year where even your friends and family - who show no interest in the sport usually - ask you "who's winning the golf?"
It also has an interesting and, dare I say, refreshing relationship with money. Augusta National preaches affordability when it comes to tickets for patrons and the on-site refreshments, yet The Masters' overall prize money payout each year remains one of the highest in the men's game.
That dynamic has been true for decades now, but the ever-increasing inflation of prize purses in golf means that those who have performed well over the past 10-20 years have benefited most.
Jack Nicklaus has won the most Masters titles ever with six, yet his half a dozen victories secured him just $269,000. Even with the rest of his 37 made cuts included, the Golden Bear didn't even come close to collecting seven figures from the Augusta National championship.
On the flip side, six of the current top-20 highest earners of all time at The Masters have never pulled on a Green Jacket. Justin Rose is fifth on the overall list with just under $6.7 million from 20 appearances, yet the Englishman has twice been denied in a playoff and to date is still waiting for a richly deserved Masters victory.
The other non-winners populating the top-20 include Lee Westwood (13th - $3.7m), Cameron Smith (16th - $3.4m), Xander Schauffele (17th - $3.4m), Brooks Koepka (18th - $3.3m) and Jason Day (20th - $3.1m).
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Conversely, everyone but Rose in the top-12 highest earners at The Masters has at least one Green Jacket to their name, including three-time winner and the man with the most money picked up at Augusta National, Phil Mickelson.
Lefty won in 2004, 2006 and 2010 and has accumulated a remarkable $9.87 million across 32 starts and 28 made cuts.
Mickelson began his Masters journey in 1991 and remains on the tee sheet to this day. His highest score remains 79 while his lowest 18-hole total is currently 65. Mickelson's scoring average at Augusta National is 71.44 from 120 rounds.
Remarkably, five-time champion Tiger Woods sits second on The Masters' all-time highest earners list with $9.64 million from 26 starts and an incredible 25 completed tournaments.
And to prove the earlier point about prize money having increased exponentially since even the mid 2000s, 2025 champion Rory McIlroy is third on The Masters' rich list courtesy of that famous win and seven further top-10 finishes since 2014.
McIlroy's tally of over $8.5 million has ensured he is hanging on to the bronze medal ahead of Scottie Scheffler, who has racked up an extraordinary $8 million from only six starts - two of which were of course victories.
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Completing the top-10 ahead of the 2026 Masters tournament is Jordan Spieth (6th - $6.36m), Patrick Reed (7th - $5.46m), Jon Rahm (8th - $5.45m), Dustin Johnson (9th - $4.66m) and Bubba Watson (10th - $4.47m).
Below is the complete breakdown of The Masters' all-time money list, with players ranked from 1-20 as well as the total number of starts they have made.
THE MASTERS ALL-TIME MONEY LIST
Rank
Player
Money Earned
Masters Appearances
1st
Phil Mickelson
$9,870,317
32
2nd
Tiger Woods
$9,642,636
26
3rd
Rory McIlroy
$8,543,021
17
4th
Scottie Scheffler
$8,045,325
6
5th
Justin Rose
$6,686,765
20
6th
Jordan Spieth
$6,366,828
12
7th
Patrick Reed
$5,460,851
12
8th
Jon Rahm
$5,456,217
9
9th
Dustin Johnson
$4,667,235
15
10th
Bubba Watson
$4,472,230
17
11th
Hideki Matsuyama
$4,244,867
14
12th
Adam Scott
$4,058,807
24
13th
Lee Westwood
$3,687,748
21
14th
Angel Cabrera
$3,553,357
21
15th
Sergio Garcia
$3,476,530
26
16th
Cameron Smith
$3,436,668
9
17th
Xander Schauffele
$3,381,637
8
18th
Brooks Koepka
$3,306,484
10
19th
Charl Schwartzel
$3,113,344
16
20th
Jason Day
$3,106,248
14
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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