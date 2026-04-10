Who Has Won The Most Money Of All Time At The Masters?

In the top-20 highest earners of all time at The Masters are a number of modern legends, but who tops the table and who could soon rise to the summit?

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The Masters logo on a white background with a pile of 100 dollar bills as the main photo
(Image credit: Getty Images)

In many fans' eyes, The Masters is the most prestigious and fiercely desired title of not only the four men's Major championships but also every other professional golf tournament on the planet as well.

It also has an interesting and, dare I say, refreshing relationship with money. Augusta National preaches affordability when it comes to tickets for patrons and the on-site refreshments, yet The Masters' overall prize money payout each year remains one of the highest in the men's game.

That dynamic has been true for decades now, but the ever-increasing inflation of prize purses in golf means that those who have performed well over the past 10-20 years have benefited most.

Jack Nicklaus has won the most Masters titles ever with six, yet his half a dozen victories secured him just $269,000. Even with the rest of his 37 made cuts included, the Golden Bear didn't even come close to collecting seven figures from the Augusta National championship.

Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus at the Masters

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On the flip side, six of the current top-20 highest earners of all time at The Masters have never pulled on a Green Jacket. Justin Rose is fifth on the overall list with just under $6.7 million from 20 appearances, yet the Englishman has twice been denied in a playoff and to date is still waiting for a richly deserved Masters victory.

The other non-winners populating the top-20 include Lee Westwood (13th - $3.7m), Cameron Smith (16th - $3.4m), Xander Schauffele (17th - $3.4m), Brooks Koepka (18th - $3.3m) and Jason Day (20th - $3.1m).

Conversely, everyone but Rose in the top-12 highest earners at The Masters has at least one Green Jacket to their name, including three-time winner and the man with the most money picked up at Augusta National, Phil Mickelson.

Lefty won in 2004, 2006 and 2010 and has accumulated a remarkable $9.87 million across 32 starts and 28 made cuts.

Mickelson began his Masters journey in 1991 and remains on the tee sheet to this day. His highest score remains 79 while his lowest 18-hole total is currently 65. Mickelson's scoring average at Augusta National is 71.44 from 120 rounds.

Remarkably, five-time champion Tiger Woods sits second on The Masters' all-time highest earners list with $9.64 million from 26 starts and an incredible 25 completed tournaments.

And to prove the earlier point about prize money having increased exponentially since even the mid 2000s, 2025 champion Rory McIlroy is third on The Masters' rich list courtesy of that famous win and seven further top-10 finishes since 2014.

McIlroy's tally of over $8.5 million has ensured he is hanging on to the bronze medal ahead of Scottie Scheffler, who has racked up an extraordinary $8 million from only six starts - two of which were of course victories.

Completing the top-10 ahead of the 2026 Masters tournament is Jordan Spieth (6th - $6.36m), Patrick Reed (7th - $5.46m), Jon Rahm (8th - $5.45m), Dustin Johnson (9th - $4.66m) and Bubba Watson (10th - $4.47m).

Below is the complete breakdown of The Masters' all-time money list, with players ranked from 1-20 as well as the total number of starts they have made.

THE MASTERS ALL-TIME MONEY LIST

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Rank

Player

Money Earned

Masters Appearances

1st

Phil Mickelson

$9,870,317

32

2nd

Tiger Woods

$9,642,636

26

3rd

Rory McIlroy

$8,543,021

17

4th

Scottie Scheffler

$8,045,325

6

5th

Justin Rose

$6,686,765

20

6th

Jordan Spieth

$6,366,828

12

7th

Patrick Reed

$5,460,851

12

8th

Jon Rahm

$5,456,217

9

9th

Dustin Johnson

$4,667,235

15

10th

Bubba Watson

$4,472,230

17

11th

Hideki Matsuyama

$4,244,867

14

12th

Adam Scott

$4,058,807

24

13th

Lee Westwood

$3,687,748

21

14th

Angel Cabrera

$3,553,357

21

15th

Sergio Garcia

$3,476,530

26

16th

Cameron Smith

$3,436,668

9

17th

Xander Schauffele

$3,381,637

8

18th

Brooks Koepka

$3,306,484

10

19th

Charl Schwartzel

$3,113,344

16

20th

Jason Day

$3,106,248

14

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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