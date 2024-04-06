Rory McIlroy's Former Agent Makes Masters Prediction After Butch Harmon Visit
Rory McIlroy recently visited the renowned coach as he looks to fine-tune his swing ahead of The Masters
Rory McIlroy has tried virtually everything in his power to win The Masters and complete the career Grand Slam, with his best result at the tournament coming in 2022, when he finished runner-up.
This year, McIlroy is reportedly set to arrive at Augusta National late in the week and plans to skip the traditional Par 3 Contest. The Northern Irishman also paid a visit to legendary coach Butch Harmon as he looks to fine-tune his swing before the year's first Major.
Andrew ‘Chubby’ Chandler witnessed first-hand Harmon's capabilities having coached his former clients Darren Clarke and Lee Westwood, and believes the timely link-up could give McIlroy his best chance yet of cracking Augusta and ending his ten-year Major drought.
"I wouldn’t be surprised if Rory makes a big run at it next week," Chandler, who also represented McIlroy when he first turned professional, told Boyle Sports.
"His game will go back to how he used to play, he’ll have Butch’s words of encouragement in his mind and he’ll have been told how good he is for three days. Butch caresses their ego, takes them back to where they were, tells them how good they are, pats them on the a**e and sends them out and says ‘nobody is going to beat you next week’.
"If somebody goes to Butch you can’t see the difference. What Butch does is take the naturalness back and then tells you how good you are for three days, then off you go and you feel great. It used to be fantastic seeing him work with people."
McIlroy, who missed the cut at last year's Masters, expanded on his work with Harmon at this week's Valero Texas Open and said the visit to Las Vegas was "really worthwhile".
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
“The one thing with Butch is you go spend time with him and you're always going to feel better about yourself at the end of it whether you're hitting it better or not,” he added. “He's sort of half golf coach, half psychologist in a way.
“It's fun to go out there; I went and spent probably four hours with him in Vegas. He said a couple of things to me that resonated. It's the same stuff that I've been trying to do with my coach Michael, but he sort of just said it in a different way that maybe hit home with me a little bit more."
Chandler was speaking to BoyleSports, who offer the latest Masters Golf Odds.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.
-
-
'It's Still Touch And Go' - Past Champion Racing To Be Fit For The Masters
Danny Willett had shoulder surgery at the end of 2023 but is still hoping to play Augusta National next week
By Ben Fleming Published
-
What Is The Masters Phone Policy?
Cell phones are strictly prohibited at The Masters, but patrons can take in cameras on the practice days
By Elliott Heath Published
-
'It's Still Touch And Go' - Past Champion Racing To Be Fit For The Masters
Danny Willett had shoulder surgery at the end of 2023 but is still hoping to play Augusta National next week
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Rory McIlroy Watches On In Commentary As Former Major Champion Snaps Putter
Rory McIlroy had to improvise in the booth when 2016 PGA Championship winner Jimmy Walker broke his putter
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Report: Tiger Woods To Continue With New Caddie At The Masters
Tiger Woods will reportedly stick with Lance Bennett at Augusta National, after the pair worked together at the Genesis Invitational
By Ben Fleming Published
-
'We're Coming For That Green Jacket' - Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, And Sergio Garcia Backing LIV Golfer To Win The Masters
There are 13 LIV Golf players set to tee it up at Augusta National Golf Club next week - and it's fair to say that confidence is high among the group
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Why Rory McIlroy Was Two Seconds Away From A Penalty Stroke At The Valero Texas Open
The World No.2 narrowly avoided a penalty stroke at the Valero Texas Open after his ball was overhanging the hole before dropping just in time
By Elliott Heath Published
-
13 Things You May Have Forgotten About The 2023 Masters
The 2023 Masters wasn’t short of talking points – here are 13 incidents you may have forgotten about the Major
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tiger Woods Has ‘Zero Mobility’ In Ankle - Close Friend Warns Before The Masters
Woods' long-time friend said that the 15-time Major champion had revealed earlier this year that his ankle "doesn't move" anymore
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Do Augusta National Women's Amateur Players Get Paid?
The Augusta National Women’s Amateur (ANWA) has become one of the most coveted titles
By Michael Weston Published