'Really Disappointed That I Didn't Win' - Rory McIlroy Reflects On Irish Open Result

Missing out on victory by a single stroke, McIlroy was left to rue a poor finish at Royal County Down, as Rasmus Hojgaard secured victory at the Irish Open

Rory McIlroy rubs his head after missing out on victory
On Sunday at the Amgen Irish Open, it seemed that Rory McIlroy was destined to secure another DP World Tour title as he sat two shots clear on the 14th hole at Royal County Down.

However, following a bogey at the 15th and 17th, as well as Rasmus Hojgaard firing four birdies in the final five holes, McIlroy would miss out on a second Irish Open title, with the four-time Major winner agonisingly losing another title in 2024.

Obviously, as you can guess, McIlroy was gutted to miss out and, speaking to the media on Sunday, he stated: " I felt like I was in control of the tournament for most of the day. Felt like I was playing really solid, doing what I needed to do, making a lot of pars, making the odd birdie. Then obviously the two bogeys on 15 and 17 opened the door for someone to have a good finish like what Rasmus did there on the last few holes.

"Unfortunately I played well this week, missing the green right on 15 was the place that you can't go. And just misjudged the speed with the first putt on 17. Overall, yeah, obviously really disappointed that I didn't win but I'll try to take the positives and move on next week to Wentworth".

Heading down the last, McIlroy needed an eagle to force a playoff after Hojgaard birdied the 18th to set the clubhouse target at nine-under-par. Putting his 7-iron to 10-feet at the last, McIlroy's putt narrowly missed on the right side thereby handing the Dane a fifth DP World Tour title.

Rory McIlroy reacts after his missed putt on the 18th at the Irish Open

Despite the loss, McIlroy extended his lead in the Race to Dubai rankings, with the five-time winner of the event now 1,200 points clear going into a run of huge tournaments, including the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth next week.

Having not won since the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, McIlroy heads to Wentworth and a venue he claimed victory at in 2014. Obviously, with home support on his side, the four-time Major champion was appreciative of the fans at Royal County Down over the week. 

"I'm very lucky. I get so much support when I come back. I certainly don't take it for granted. I sort of had to try to keep my composure walking up to the 18th green there. But I did that as best as I could, but yeah, wish I could play in front of those fans and this atmosphere every week; it isn't quite like that. Yeah, personally appreciate all the support and I can't wait to come back. Hopefully the tide is going to turn pretty soon, and I can turn all these close calls into victories".

Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

