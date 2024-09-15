'Really Disappointed That I Didn't Win' - Rory McIlroy Reflects On Irish Open Result
Missing out on victory by a single stroke, McIlroy was left to rue a poor finish at Royal County Down, as Rasmus Hojgaard secured victory at the Irish Open
On Sunday at the Amgen Irish Open, it seemed that Rory McIlroy was destined to secure another DP World Tour title as he sat two shots clear on the 14th hole at Royal County Down.
However, following a bogey at the 15th and 17th, as well as Rasmus Hojgaard firing four birdies in the final five holes, McIlroy would miss out on a second Irish Open title, with the four-time Major winner agonisingly losing another title in 2024.
Obviously, as you can guess, McIlroy was gutted to miss out and, speaking to the media on Sunday, he stated: " I felt like I was in control of the tournament for most of the day. Felt like I was playing really solid, doing what I needed to do, making a lot of pars, making the odd birdie. Then obviously the two bogeys on 15 and 17 opened the door for someone to have a good finish like what Rasmus did there on the last few holes.
"Unfortunately I played well this week, missing the green right on 15 was the place that you can't go. And just misjudged the speed with the first putt on 17. Overall, yeah, obviously really disappointed that I didn't win but I'll try to take the positives and move on next week to Wentworth".
Heading down the last, McIlroy needed an eagle to force a playoff after Hojgaard birdied the 18th to set the clubhouse target at nine-under-par. Putting his 7-iron to 10-feet at the last, McIlroy's putt narrowly missed on the right side thereby handing the Dane a fifth DP World Tour title.
Despite the loss, McIlroy extended his lead in the Race to Dubai rankings, with the five-time winner of the event now 1,200 points clear going into a run of huge tournaments, including the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth next week.
Having not won since the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, McIlroy heads to Wentworth and a venue he claimed victory at in 2014. Obviously, with home support on his side, the four-time Major champion was appreciative of the fans at Royal County Down over the week.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"I'm very lucky. I get so much support when I come back. I certainly don't take it for granted. I sort of had to try to keep my composure walking up to the 18th green there. But I did that as best as I could, but yeah, wish I could play in front of those fans and this atmosphere every week; it isn't quite like that. Yeah, personally appreciate all the support and I can't wait to come back. Hopefully the tide is going to turn pretty soon, and I can turn all these close calls into victories".
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
What Every Player Shot On Sunday At The Solheim Cup
For the first time since 2017, USA reclaimed the Solheim Cup on Sunday, as Stacy Lewis' side came out on top in a 15.5 - 12.5 victory in Virginia
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'A Bitter Pill To Swallow' - Leona Maguire Has Say After Sitting Out Three Sessions At Solheim Cup
The Irishwoman had previously never missed a Solheim Cup session but only played two of the five this year
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Rasmus Hojgaard Pips Rory McIlroy To Win Irish Open
In an epic final day at Royal County Down, Hojgaard fired an incredible back nine to beat home hero, McIlroy, by just a single stroke
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
Patrick Reed Among Three LIV Golfers Invited To Iconic DP World Tour Event
Reed has been included in the field for the Open de Espana at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid later this season
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Which LIV Golfers Have Signed Up For DP World Tour Events?
With the LIV Golf season almost over, expect to see several players from the Saudi-backed circuit playing in DP World Tour events this year
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Which DP World Tour Events Is Jon Rahm Playing In?
The LIV Golf player has entered three DP World Tour events before the end of the season in a bid to keep his eligibility for the 2025 Ryder Cup
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Adrian Meronk Becomes Latest LIV Golfer To Announce Plans For Further DP World Tour Appearances This Season
The Cleeks GC player says he intends to play three DP World Tour events once the LIV Golf season has concluded later this month
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Amgen Irish Open Tee Times: Rounds One And Two
World No.3 Rory McIlroy tees off alongside Tom McKibbin and Vincent Norrman in rounds one and two at Royal County Down
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka Commits To DP World Tour Event Hoping To Become First American Winner
The five-time Major winner will be playing at the DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship later this season
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Golfer Joaquin Niemann Confirmed For DP World Tour Return At Title Defence
The Chilean will attempt to defend his Australian Open title at Kingston Heath Golf Club in Melbourne during the early weeks of the 2025 season
By Jonny Leighfield Published