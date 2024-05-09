Jay Monahan Clarifies McIlroy Position - And Says PGA Tour 'Making Progress' In PIF Talks

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has moved to try and clarify why Rory McIlroy did not return to the Policy Board, while also issuing an update of sorts on the ongoing talks with the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

After previously resigning, it looked as though McIlroy was set for a shock return to the PGA Tour Policy Board before confirming ahead of the Wells Fargo Championship that in fact would not be the case.

The Northern Irishman said the prospect of him returning to the Policy Board "opened up some old wounds" and added: "I think there was a subset of people on the board that were maybe uncomfortable with me coming back on for some reason."

Webb Simpson, who was thought to want to step down and have McIlroy replace him, then denied McIlroy's accusations - and instead said they were looking for the right role for the four-time Major champion to play going forward.

As confusion reigned, Golf.com's Dylan Dethier managed to get a comment from under-fire commissioner Monahan - who again has been quiet as the rumours fly around.

"Today's news is in no way a commentary on Rory's important perspective and influence," Monahan said in his statement to Dethier, which he posted on X.

"It's simply a matter of adherence to our governance process by which a Tour player becomes a board member.

"Webb remaining in his position as a member of the Policy Board and PGA Tour Enterprises Board through the end of his term provides the continuity we need at this vital time."

Monahan still did not clarify what role, if any, McIlroy will take up moving forward, with reports continuing of uneasy relationships between him and other board members.

On the subject of the negotiations between the PGA Tour and PIF, there was an update, of sorts, from Monahan, which simply said talks are progressing.

It's about 11 months since that controversial framework agreement was announced in a shock TV appearance from Monahan and PIF boss Yasir All-Rumayyan.

Since then the PGA Tour has done a $3billion deal with Strategic Sports Group (SSG) but insists there is still room for PIF involvement.

But it's now a case of Monahan having to keep his own side settled and working together as they try and move forward with healing golf's big divide.

Monahan's statement concluded: "We are making progress in our negotiations with the PIF and are working as a collective - the player directors, our board and Tour management - to remain open-minded to all avenues that advance the Tour in the best interest of our players, our partners and, most importantly, our fans."