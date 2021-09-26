Robert MacIntyre Returns To Shinty After Ryder Cup Disappointment

The left-hander has been in action for his local shinty side, Oban Celtic

Instead of taking part in his first Ryder Cup for Team Europe, Robert MacIntyre has been spending time on the shinty field for his local side in Oban.

The 25-year-old put himself in with a chance of making Padraig Harrington’s side following strong showings at The Open and WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational, before a missed cut at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth put paid to any realistic hopes he had of securing a wildcard pick.

Playing for Oban Celtic, MacIntyre scored during an 8-0 thrashing of Aberdour in the Mowi Senior League C clash.

The popular left-hander has made no secret of his affection for the sport he grew up playing, insisting that it helps him escape from the hustle and bustle of life on tour.

“It gives me that peace of mind that I’m away from absolutely everything out there and I’m just with pals,” he said at the conclusion of his 2019 Open debut at Royal Portrush where he finished in a tie for sixth.

“My dad takes the training and I just enjoy it.”

It’s perhaps a damn sight more enjoyable than the alternative would’ve been for the Scot this week. Steve Stricker’s American side has been a class or two above the Ryder Cup holders at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin, and will take a commanding 11-5 lead into the final singles session.

No team has ever recovered from such a deficit in the current guise of golf’s most exciting event, so it will take a monumental effort for Harrington and his men to turn the tables this time, especially given the form of their opposition.

Having said that, Europe’s skipper, as well as his fellow countryman and wildcard pick, Shane Lowry, is refusing to give up hope, insisting that “it’s still possible.”

The three-time major winner has entrusted Rory McIlroy, who has gone 0-3-0 for the 2021 contest, to lead the charge for the visitors. He squares off against Xander Schauffele in the opening match.