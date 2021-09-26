“It’s Still Possible” – Harrington On Europe’s Ryder Cup Hopes

The Irishman hasn't given up just yet despite Europe being faced with a mountain to climb on Sunday at Whistling Straits...

Padraig Harrington hasn’t given up on lifting the Ryder Cup just yet but is aware his Team Europe will need a final day performance that would beat the Miracle at Medinah in 2012.

Europe trails by six points heading into the singles, where they need to win nine of the 12 available points in order to retain the trophy.

No side has come back from more than four points with a day to go in a Ryder Cup in the Europe vs USA era so if his side were to pull it off, it would surely be one of the greatest stories in sport.

“Six points is a tough one to make up tomorrow, but I think we were a half-point short of that in the Miracle at Medinah on Sunday, so we’re just going to have to push for that tomorrow,” Harrington said after Saturday afternoon’s 2-2 fourball session.

“I’m sure they know they have a very tall order ahead of them, but it’s still possible.

“At the end of the day, as I said at Medinah, it’s only half a point more than we won in the singles at Medinah, and just individually — it’s not really that important in the sense of the team.

“They have to just go out there and win their own individual match. There’s nothing more they can do than that.

“They have to focus on that and not look at that bigger picture and focus on their individual self and play their game and win that and then just see how it adds up.”

A look at the final day singles matches:

Europe need to win nine of the remaining 12 points to retain the Ryder Cup.

The score after two days of the 2020 Ryder Cup is USA 11-5 Europe.