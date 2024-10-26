Marina Alex Facts: 10 Things To Know About The LPGA Tour Pro

Marina Alex has been an LPGA Tour pro since 2014 - here are 10 things to know about the American

Marina Alex takes a shot at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
Marina Alex has had a long LPGA Tour career
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

Marina Alex had a successful college career before turning professional. It wasn't long before she became a regular on the LPGA Tour, where she has built a long and successful career. 

Here are 10 things you may not know about the American.

Marina Alex Facts

1. Marina Alex was born on 2 August 2 1990 in Wayne, New Jersey.

2. She comes from a keen golfing family. Her dad, Steve, has competed in senior amateur events while her brother, Anthony, played for Florida State University.

3. Marina attended Vanderbilt University. During her time there, she was twice named SEC Player of the Year while she also won the 2010 SEC Championship individual title.

4. She made her maiden Major appearance at the 2009 US Women’s Open at Saucon Valley Country Club, where she missed the cut.

5. She turned professional in 2012 following the NCAA Division I Championship and initially played on the Symetra Tour. Alex finished third on the money list the year after to earn an LPGA Tour card for 2014.

6. She won her first LPGA Tour event at the 2018 Cambia Portland Classic. She then won a second time on the LPGA Tour in the 2022 Palos Verdes Championship.

Marina Alex with the Cambia Portland Classic trophy


(Image credit: Getty Images)

7. She was a member of the 2019 US Solheim Cup team, where she had a record of 1-1-2 as the Europeans won 14.5 to 13.5.

Marina Alex takes a shot at the Solheim Cup

Alex was part of the 2019 US Solheim Cup team

(Image credit: Getty Images)

8. Her favorite golfer is seven-time Major-winning legend Karrie Webb.

9. One of her hobbies is cooking – a passion she has put down to her background growing up in an Italian-American family, where they would have dinner at her grandmother’s house every Sunday.

10. Alex's best finish at a Major was a T9 at the 2014 Women’s Open at Royal Birkdale.

Marina Alex Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Born2 August 2 1990 - Wayne, New Jersey
Height5 ft 3 in (160 cm)
Turned pro2012
Former tourSymetra Tour
Current tourLPGA Tour
Best Major finishT9 - 2014 Women's Open

Marina Alex Professional Wins

Swipe to scroll horizontally
TourEventScore
LPGA Tour2018 Cambia Portland Classic-19 (four shots)
LPGA Tour2022 Palos Verdes Championship-10 (one shot)

Marina Alex LPGA Tour Earnings

Swipe to scroll horizontally
YearMoney
2014$224,330
2015$182,967
2016$282,972
2017$699,895
2018$901,322
2019$609,290
2020$225,882
2021$295,606
2022$665,878
2023$226,360
2024$
TOPICS
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸