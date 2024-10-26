Marina Alex Facts: 10 Things To Know About The LPGA Tour Pro
Marina Alex has been an LPGA Tour pro since 2014 - here are 10 things to know about the American
Marina Alex had a successful college career before turning professional. It wasn't long before she became a regular on the LPGA Tour, where she has built a long and successful career.
Here are 10 things you may not know about the American.
Marina Alex Facts
1. Marina Alex was born on 2 August 2 1990 in Wayne, New Jersey.
2. She comes from a keen golfing family. Her dad, Steve, has competed in senior amateur events while her brother, Anthony, played for Florida State University.
3. Marina attended Vanderbilt University. During her time there, she was twice named SEC Player of the Year while she also won the 2010 SEC Championship individual title.
4. She made her maiden Major appearance at the 2009 US Women’s Open at Saucon Valley Country Club, where she missed the cut.
5. She turned professional in 2012 following the NCAA Division I Championship and initially played on the Symetra Tour. Alex finished third on the money list the year after to earn an LPGA Tour card for 2014.
6. She won her first LPGA Tour event at the 2018 Cambia Portland Classic. She then won a second time on the LPGA Tour in the 2022 Palos Verdes Championship.
7. She was a member of the 2019 US Solheim Cup team, where she had a record of 1-1-2 as the Europeans won 14.5 to 13.5.
8. Her favorite golfer is seven-time Major-winning legend Karrie Webb.
9. One of her hobbies is cooking – a passion she has put down to her background growing up in an Italian-American family, where they would have dinner at her grandmother’s house every Sunday.
10. Alex's best finish at a Major was a T9 at the 2014 Women’s Open at Royal Birkdale.
Marina Alex Bio
|Born
|2 August 2 1990 - Wayne, New Jersey
|Height
|5 ft 3 in (160 cm)
|Turned pro
|2012
|Former tour
|Symetra Tour
|Current tour
|LPGA Tour
|Best Major finish
|T9 - 2014 Women's Open
Marina Alex Professional Wins
|Tour
|Event
|Score
|LPGA Tour
|2018 Cambia Portland Classic
|-19 (four shots)
|LPGA Tour
|2022 Palos Verdes Championship
|-10 (one shot)
Marina Alex LPGA Tour Earnings
|Year
|Money
|2014
|$224,330
|2015
|$182,967
|2016
|$282,972
|2017
|$699,895
|2018
|$901,322
|2019
|$609,290
|2020
|$225,882
|2021
|$295,606
|2022
|$665,878
|2023
|$226,360
|2024
|$
