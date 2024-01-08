Rickie Fowler Quashes LIV Rumors Saying He Has 'Zero Plans To Go Anywhere'

Rickie Fowler says he has “zero plans to go anywhere” after rumors surfaced on social media linking him with a move LIV Golf.

The popular American, who has rediscovered his game in the last couple of seasons, was spotted playing at The Sentry in Hawaii without wearing the logos of two of his longtime sponsors, Farmers Insurance and Rocket Mortgage.

For some, that could only mean one thing: the six-time PGA Tour winner was in discussions with LIV Golf, the controversial Saudi-backed circuit that has recently added Masters champion Jon Rahm to its stable.

However, it appears that this is a case of putting together two and two together and getting five.

“You don’t have to worry about that,” Fowler told Golfweek, when asked about the speculation.

“Seeing how much work the guys on the [PGA Tour] board, especially being around [Patrick] Cantlay during the off-season a little bit and leading up to this event, I’ve never seen a person be on the phone so much.

“These guys are pouring a lot of time and effort into it. I was on the PAC last year but have tried to stay out of the way because the guys that are in there, I trust.

“With Jordan, Cantlay, Tiger and the other guys, I’ve just trusted that we’re all going to end up in a good spot and I have zero plans to go anywhere.”

Rickie Fowler explained the reasons behind his missing logos at The Sentry in Hawaii (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fowler explained that his contract with Farmers had come to an end but this wasn’t the case with Rocket Mortgage, with who he has some plans in place.

Back in 2021, Fowler found himself getting criticised by Sir Nick Faldo on Twitter (now 'X') when he said, “Good news is if he misses the Masters he can shoot another six commercials that week!”

The 35-year-old says his approach to off-course matters is quite different these days compared to when he was in his early twenties.

“I’m not in a position where I need to go out and slap a logo on. I’m not going to do a deal unless it’s something I believe in and want to do,” said Fowler.

“Time is valuable and I don’t want to over-extend myself. Ten years ago, single me, it’s a lot easier to use that time for work-related stuff.

“Now, I want to make sure it’s worthwhile and with the right people. I don’t want to be a billboard or Nascar driver type of thing, but I do want to have a good, core group of partners.”