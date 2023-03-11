Report: Tiger Woods Refutes Claims Made By Former Partner

First reported by the BBC (opens in new tab), lawyers representing Tiger Woods have denied that he and his ex-girlfriend, Erica Herman, who is suing him, had a deal that allowed her to share his home in Florida with him.

The pair had been dating for five years before reportedly splitting, with the duo not pictured together since last year’s US Open tennis in New York at the end of August. Reportedly, Herman is seeking $30m (£25m) from a trust held by Tiger, claiming she was tricked into packing her bags for a holiday, then locked out.

Herman and Woods during the 2022 Tennis US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to reports, a non-disclosure agreement Herman signed with Woods in 2017 requires that any legal disputes be settled out of court. However, she is trying to have that agreement cancelled by a court.

They began dating in September 2017, when Herman was appointed to serve as the General Manager of The Woods restaurant in Jupiter, Florida. Eventually the pair began dating and were spotted together at the Presidents Cup in December 2017.

According to Herman, she was allowed to live at the house rent-and-expense free, and she is claiming that there were five years left of the deal when Woods broke off the relationship.

Herman and Woods were first pictured at the 2017 Presidents Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the 15-time Major winner's lawyers, Herman was actually a "guest" who had been "invited" to stay with him, with the court filing from his lawyers adding: "Mr Woods never negotiated an oral tenancy agreement with Ms Herman. Nor was there ever a written tenancy agreement between Mr Woods or the Trust."

It is believed that Woods told Herman on the 13th October that the relationship between the two was ending, with a court filing stating that Woods "informed Ms Herman that she was no longer welcome in the Residence".

It goes on to add that: "Mr Woods arranged for Ms Herman to stay at a local luxury resort and provided funds she could apply toward a new residence," with the 47-year-old's lawyers arguing that she sued the trust to try to bypass the NDA, and maintain that the NDA remains legally binding.