Report: Tiger Woods Refutes Claims Made By Former Partner
According to Woods' lawyers, Ms Herman was in fact a 'guest' who had been 'invited' to stay with him at his Florida home
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
First reported by the BBC (opens in new tab), lawyers representing Tiger Woods have denied that he and his ex-girlfriend, Erica Herman, who is suing him, had a deal that allowed her to share his home in Florida with him.
The pair had been dating for five years before reportedly splitting, with the duo not pictured together since last year’s US Open tennis in New York at the end of August. Reportedly, Herman is seeking $30m (£25m) from a trust held by Tiger, claiming she was tricked into packing her bags for a holiday, then locked out.
According to reports, a non-disclosure agreement Herman signed with Woods in 2017 requires that any legal disputes be settled out of court. However, she is trying to have that agreement cancelled by a court.
They began dating in September 2017, when Herman was appointed to serve as the General Manager of The Woods restaurant in Jupiter, Florida. Eventually the pair began dating and were spotted together at the Presidents Cup in December 2017.
According to Herman, she was allowed to live at the house rent-and-expense free, and she is claiming that there were five years left of the deal when Woods broke off the relationship.
According to the 15-time Major winner's lawyers, Herman was actually a "guest" who had been "invited" to stay with him, with the court filing from his lawyers adding: "Mr Woods never negotiated an oral tenancy agreement with Ms Herman. Nor was there ever a written tenancy agreement between Mr Woods or the Trust."
It is believed that Woods told Herman on the 13th October that the relationship between the two was ending, with a court filing stating that Woods "informed Ms Herman that she was no longer welcome in the Residence".
It goes on to add that: "Mr Woods arranged for Ms Herman to stay at a local luxury resort and provided funds she could apply toward a new residence," with the 47-year-old's lawyers arguing that she sued the trust to try to bypass the NDA, and maintain that the NDA remains legally binding.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Players Championship Tee Times 2023 - Round Three
Adam Svensson leads The Players Championship by two shots, with the $4.5 million first prize just 36 holes away
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
The Players Championship Live Coverage, Leaderboard, Tee Times: Round 3 Action Underway
Keep up to date with everything happening at TPC Sawgrass with our live coverage from The Players Championship
By Thomas Patrick Clarke • Last updated