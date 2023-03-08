Report: Tiger Woods Splits With Girlfriend Erica Herman
Reports in the United States say Tiger Woods has split with his long-term girlfriend Erica Herman after five years together
You can’t keep Tiger Woods out of the headlines whether he’s on or off the course, with multiple reports emerging that he has split with his girlfriend Erica Herman.
The 47-year-old and Herman had been together for just over five years, but the two had not been spotted in public since being photographed at last year’s US Open tennis in New York at the end of August.
Herman was there to greet Woods after his epic 2019 Masters victory, and was also back at Augusta National last year when the 15-time Major champion made a miraculous return to golf following the horrific injuries he suffered in a February 2021 car crash.
There was no sign of Woods’ partner when he made a rare PGA Tour start at last month’s Genesis Invitational in California though, as he made his first appearance in a competitive tournament since missing the cut at the Open in St Andrews.
Herman was in Scotland as Woods likely played his final round at St Andrews, while she was also present when he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame last year alongside his children and mother.
Now the rumour mill has kicked into overdrive with reports in the United States claiming that the relationship has now ended, although no specific timeframe has been discussed.
Website TMZ Sports (opens in new tab) had the original report that stated the relationship had ended after over five years together.
Woods is not in the field for this week's Players Championship, the PGA Tour's flagship event, but any news involving the 82-time winner always makes for headline news.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
