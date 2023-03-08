Report: Tiger Woods Splits With Girlfriend Erica Herman

You can’t keep Tiger Woods out of the headlines whether he’s on or off the course, with multiple reports emerging that he has split with his girlfriend Erica Herman.

The 47-year-old and Herman had been together for just over five years, but the two had not been spotted in public since being photographed at last year’s US Open tennis in New York at the end of August.

Herman was there to greet Woods after his epic 2019 Masters victory, and was also back at Augusta National last year when the 15-time Major champion made a miraculous return to golf following the horrific injuries he suffered in a February 2021 car crash.

There was no sign of Woods’ partner when he made a rare PGA Tour start at last month’s Genesis Invitational in California though, as he made his first appearance in a competitive tournament since missing the cut at the Open in St Andrews.

Herman was in Scotland as Woods likely played his final round at St Andrews, while she was also present when he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame last year alongside his children and mother.

Now the rumour mill has kicked into overdrive with reports in the United States claiming that the relationship has now ended, although no specific timeframe has been discussed.

Website TMZ Sports (opens in new tab) had the original report that stated the relationship had ended after over five years together.

Woods is not in the field for this week's Players Championship, the PGA Tour's flagship event, but any news involving the 82-time winner always makes for headline news.