Report: Tiger Woods Heads On Scouting Mission To Valhalla Ahead Of PGA Championship
The four-time PGA Championship winner is reportedly scouting Valhalla on Monday ahead of the second Major of the year
It is less than two weeks until Tiger Woods makes just his third competitive appearance of the year at the PGA Championship.
Ahead of his next Major start at Valhalla, on Monday, Woods will reportedly embark on a scouting mission to the course.
According to X account TW Legion, Woods is set to visit the Kentucky course just 10 days before the second Major of the year gets underway.
The account wrote: “Tiger will scout Valhalla Golf Club tomorrow, site of the PGA Championship, according to a source familiar.”
🚨Tiger will scout Valhalla Golf Club tomorrow, site of the PGA Championship, according to a source familiar.May 5, 2024
One of Woods’ four PGA Championship wins came at Valhalla, when he lifted the Wanamaker Trophy in 2000 after winning a playoff against Bob May. That wasn’t the most recent time Woods played competitively at the course, though.
After missing out on the 2008 Ryder Cup at Valhalla as he was recovering from knee surgery, he returned for the 2014 PGA Championship. However, he couldn’t replicate his success of 14 years earlier, and missed the cut after two rounds of 74. The 48-year-old will be determined to ensure there is no repeat of that next week.
In 2024 so far, Woods has experienced mixed fortunes. At February’s Genesis Invitational, it was touch and go as to whether he would make the cut, but in the event, he withdrew during the second round because of illness.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Two months later, at The Masters, he set a new record for the number of consecutive cuts made at the Augusta National Major, but faded over the weekend before eventually finishing 60th.
There were still encouraging signs that he may have put his long-standing injury problems with his right ankle behind him, though, a year after he had undergone a subtalar fusion procedure on it.
Before the tournament Woods had expressed his desire to resume a plan originally outlined before last year’s Hero World Challenge to play a tournament a month. He said: "Well, I wasn't ready to play. My body wasn't ready. My game wasn't ready.
"And I thought that when I was at Hero, once a month would be a really nice rhythm. Hasn't worked out that way. But now we have major championships every month from here through July. So now the once a month hopefully kicks in."
Woods’ reported appearance at Valhalla this week is evidence that those plans remain firmly on track.
As for his hopes of winning a fifth PGA Championship title to add to his 15 Major victories, that’s something he refuses to write off too. Last week, he appeared on the Today Show with Carson Daly, where he expressed his desire to “ruin” his new Sun Day Red apparel brand’s logo.
He explained: “The logo is a tiger. It’s a simple thing - it’s nice and clean. There is some representation of what I have done in my career. If you look at the stripes, there’s 15 stripes, and as you alluded to earlier I’ve won 15 Major championships. My goal is to ruin this logo. I want to keep ruining the logo. If the trademark is this, my job is to ruin it.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
12-Time Simulator Golf Champion Claims Victory On Asian Tour
Nicknamed King of the Screen, Hongtaek Kim defeated Chonlatit Chuenboonngam in a playoff to win the GS Caltex Maekyung Open
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Tiger Woods' Iconic Red Polo Sells Out Within Hours Of Release On Sun Day Red Website
If you wanted to get hold of the famous red polo that Tiger dons, you would have had to be quick, as the first batch of the 'All Things Red' Collection sold out rapidly!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red Teases Release Of 'All Things Red' Collection
Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red brand launched in February, with his first line of products released to the public in early May
By Ben Fleming Published
-
'I'm Tiger Wish-He-Could' - New Buffalo Bills Wide Receiver Keon Coleman Makes Hilarious Tiger Woods Quip In Meeting With OC Joe Brady
The second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft revealed he plays golf to unwind away from his day job before admitting his talents are mostly in football
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tiger Woods Granted Special Exemption Into 2024 US Open
Tiger Woods, a three-time US Open winner, is set to make his first appearance at the tournament since 2020
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Why Tiger Woods Wants To ‘Ruin’ His New Sun Day Red Apparel Logo
The 15-time Major winner has explained why he is determined his new brand's logo won't stay as it is for good
By Mike Hall Published
-
Select Tiger Woods Sun Day Red Products Sell Out Hours After Going On Sale In USA And Canada
Woods' new brand launched in February and has now made its products available to buy in certain countries only - with a handful of items selling out almost immediately
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tiger Woods Discusses Sun Day Red, Jokes About 'Mama's Always Right' And Tree Memes On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The 15-time Major champion talked about a variety of topics on The Tonight Show - including The Masters, his first-ever Ace, and his new clothing brand
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Charlie Woods Shoots 81 To Fall Short In Bid To Qualify For 2024 US Open
Charlie Woods carded a nine-over-par round in local qualifying to miss out on one of five spots into final qualifying
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Report: Tiger Woods Set To Receive $100m Loyalty Payday From PGA Tour
The 15-time Major champion is set to be rewarded handsomely for sticking with the US-based circuit
By Andrew Wright Published