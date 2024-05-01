Why Tiger Woods Wants To ‘Ruin’ His New Sun Day Red Apparel Logo
The 15-time Major winner has explained why he is determined his new brand's logo won't stay as it is for good
Tiger Woods’ new Sun Day Red apparel brand only launched in February, but he is determined its distinctive logo won’t stay as it is for much longer.
The apparel, which sold out within hours of going on sale in the US and Canada, features a minimalist leaping tiger, but those who study it for longer may see there is a subtle reference to his success in the tiger’s stripes.
Woods appeared on the Today Show with Carson Daly where he discussed a number of subjects close to his heart, including his fitness, the brilliance of Scottie Scheffler and the influence of his late father Earl. However, one of his most intriguing responses came after he was asked to explain the distinctive logo.
He began: “The logo is a tiger. It’s a simple thing - it’s nice and clean. There is some representation of what I have done in my career. If you look at the stripes, there’s 15 stripes, and as you alluded to earlier I’ve won 15 Major championships."
Tiger Woods sits down with Carson Daly to talk about golf, growing up in Southern California, his father and his new apparel line, Sun Day Red. pic.twitter.com/2TFbSNxzxqMay 1, 2024
Considering everything Woods has achieved in his career, including that incredible haul of Major wins, he could be forgiven for basking in his achievements as he cherry picks his tournaments over the coming years. However, as he then alluded to, that is simply not in his nature, and the logo is serving as motivation to claim more of the game’s biggest titles.
He added: “My goal is to ruin this logo. I want to keep ruining the logo. If the trademark is this, my job is to ruin it.”
Of course, the brand’s name references Woods’ tradition of wearing red in the final round of tournaments, and he explained that came about thanks to his mother.
He said: “My mum thought that being born a Capricorn that red was my power color and some of the junior golf events in SoCal I would wear red and I won. So in spite, I wore blue. I didn’t win and so I then switched to red and I had a lot more success wearing red.”
Woods is next expected to play in the second Major of the year, the PGA Championship at Valhalla, where he lifted the Wanamaker Trophy in 2000.
At The Masters, Woods got to wear his Sunday red after he broke the record for the number of consecutive cuts made at Augusta National. For most fans, another outing on Sunday at Valhalla would surely represent further progress for Woods after his long frustrations with injuries over recent years.
However, judging by his determination for a redesign of his brand’s logo, it may be wise not to put anything past him just yet.
Woods has also appeared on the Jimmy Fallon Show, where he discussed Sun Day Red, jokes about 'mama's always right' and tree memes.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
