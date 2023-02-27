Report: Thomas Pieters Dropped By Agent After LIV Golf Move

Of the six LIV Golf signings made ahead of the new 14-tournament League that began last week at El Camaleon Golf Club, the arrival of Belgian Thomas Pieters was arguably the most eye-catching.

Still, it appears his decision to tee it up on the big-money circuit came with some unexpected drama. According to golf journalist Alan Shipnuck, Pieters lost his agent in abrupt circumstances following the move, and only found out about it when he arrived for the LIV Golf Mayakoba event.

Shipnuck recounted a conversation he’d had with Pieters, writing on Twitter: “Tour wars, cont’d: When Thomas Pieters arrived here in Mexico for his first LIV event he was informed that he had been dumped by his longtime agent Mark Steinberg, who had an underling deliver the news. 'Weirdest thing ever,' Pieters told me. 'He’s just gone.'"

While Steinberg’s departure apparently came as a shock to the World No.37, there was at least some good news – he didn’t take a cut of the signing fee before leaving his client. Shipnuck continued: “Wait, did Steinberg take a cut of the signing bonus and *then* dump him?! ‘No,’ Pieters said with a dark laugh. ‘If he did, I would have tweeted that myself.’”

Steinberg also represents one of the biggest proponents of the PGA Tour, Tiger Woods, while he has not taken on any clients who have signed for LIV Golf. As for Pieters, he will now need to navigate a new chapter of his career without the person who has represented him for much of it.

Pieters’ LIV Golf debut got off to a subdued start. He finished the tournament two over par in a tie for 32nd, 18 shots behind winner Charles Howell III, who cruised to victory after a final round of 63. Meanwhile, his Range Goats GC team finished a disappointing 10th, with only Majesticks GC and Cleeks GC beneath them.

Pieters will next tee it up for LIV Golf in Arizona on 17 March. No doubt he will hope there isn't more unexpected news awaiting him when he arrives at The Gallery Golf Club.