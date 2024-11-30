Report: Tax Return Reveals PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan’s 2023 Earnings
Sportico has reported that Monahan earned $23m compensation in 2023, while the PGA Tour’s legal fees were over $18m
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan reportedly earned over $23m in regular and deferred compensation in 2023.
Sportico reports that it has obtained a copy of PGA Tour Inc.’s 2023 tax return upon request, and it breaks down Monahan’s compensation. That includes a base salary of $1,887, 096m, bonuses and incentives of $12.1m, $2.5m in estimated benefits to come after he retires and $6.7 million in post-2023 long-term incentive compensation.
As the report points out, though, the overall figure is an estimate because around $9m is deferred to future years and could change. Still, as things stand that’s an increase of around $4.4m on Monahan’s 2022 compensation after the regular and deferred figure in 2022 came to $18.6m.
The period covered the bombshell announcement of June 2023 that the PGA Tour had opened discussions with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) behind LIV Golf over a way for the two entities to coexist.
Not surprisingly given a deal has still not been signed off, the tax return also outlines hefty legal fees, although they weren’t as high as 2022. Overall, the PGA Tour spent $18.7m in legal expenditures, a reduction from just under $21 million the year before.
The tax return also details the compensation over the same period for the PGA Tour’s chief operating officer, Ronald Price. He earned over $13m in regular and deferred compensation, among it bonuses and incentives of $7.8m. The report also states that the PGA Tour generated revenue of $1.82bn in 2023 as well as $2.52bn in sales of non-inventory assets.
Following the period covered by the tax return, the PGA Tour announced a $3bn investment with Strategic Sports Group (SSG) through its new commercial venture PGA Tour Enterprises.
Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game.
Meanwhile, talks with the PIF are ongoing. In October, positive signs the nogotiations were progressing came as Monahan and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan were paired together at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
Then, earlier in the week, the SSG’s Steve Cohen spoke optimistically about the chances of a deal getting done, despite it now being almost 18 months since the opening of negotiations was announced. He told reporters at a media event in New York on Monday “It’s a lot of moving parts and I think we’ll get there.”
Deals season is upon us so be sure to check out our picks for the best Black Friday golf deals as selected by our team of experts.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
I've Been Waiting For This Golf Cart To Go On Offer And I Am Jumping At It
Are you looking for a new push cart? Currently, one of our favorite models, the Bag Boy Nitron, has just been reduced by 15% this Black Friday
By Dan Parker Published
-
Watch All Four Men's Majors In 2025 With This Sky Sports Black Friday Deal
Keep up with all of the golf anywhere in the world with these fantastic Black Friday deals on Sky Sports!
By Sonny Evans Published
-
PGA Tour Pro Shares Exhausting 2024 Travel Schedule
Michael Kim has shared an animation on social media of his exhausting 2024 travel schedule, which has taken in 30 events and over 40,000 miles
By Mike Hall Published
-
‘I Think We’ll Get There’ – Billionaire PGA Tour Investor Expects PGA Tour/PIF To Strike Deal
The Strategic Sports Group’s Steve Cohen thinks the PGA Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund can agree a deal on the future of the men’s elite game
By Mike Hall Published
-
PGA Tour Reveals Player Of The Year And Rookie Of The Year Nominations
Overall, seven players are in line for either the Jack Nicklaus Award or the Arnold Palmer Award, with the winners due to be revealed by the end of the year
By Mike Hall Published
-
What Does It Mean To Keep A PGA Tour Card? Joel Dahmen Found Out At The RSM Classic
Joel Dahmen has opened up on the huge impact of keeping his full PGA Tour card means for him and his family
By Mike Hall Published
-
10 Big Movers In The FedEx Cup Fall Standings
Some players made big moves in the FedEx Cup Fall stage of the PGA Tour season, up and down - here are 10 of the most notable
By Mike Hall Published
-
Multiple-Time PGA Tour Winner Claims Circuit Is Becoming A 'Closed Shop' Ahead Of Changes
Four-time PGA Tour winner Kevin Kisner thinks the circuit is going to be harder for stars who lose their playing privileges to return to in the future
By Mike Hall Published
-
Maverick McNealy Wins The RSM Classic As Dramatic FedEx Cup Fall Concludes
Maverick McNealy birdied the final hole to secure a one shot victory in Georgia, with the FedEx Cup Fall also concluding in the process
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
Hero Who Tried To Save Brian Harman's Son From Drowning In Coma As Open Champion Asks For Prayers Ahead Of RSM Classic
The incident occurred at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida in October while Harman was away from his family competing on the Asian Tour
By Jonny Leighfield Published