Report: Spanish DP World Tour Winners Sign Up For LIV Golf Qualifier

In December, players from tours around the world will have the chance to claim a place in the 2024 LIV Golf League via the circuit’s LIV Golf Promotions event, and two DP World Tour winners have now committed to the tournament.

Per Ten Golf, Spaniards Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano and Alvaro Quiros will both compete in the three-day event in Abu Dhabi between 8 and 10 December, which will offer LIV Golf places to the players who finish in the top three.

Fernandez-Castano has seven DP World Tour wins, although the most recent of those came over 10 years ago in the 2013 BMW Masters. The 43-year-old revealed his intention to compete at the event on his Golf Without Labels YouTube channel that he hosts with 2002 Amateur Championship winner Alejandro Larrazabal.

That followed a similar announcement from Quiros, who confirmed he would play at the event via his Ten Golf blog. Like Fernandez-Castano, 40-year-old Quiros is a seven-time DP World Tour winner, with his most recent coming at the 2017 Rocco Forte Open.

Both players have had less success of late, with Fernandez-Castano losing his DP World Tour card in 2022 and Quiros this year. Each reached the final stage of DP World Tour Q School at Infinitum Golf Club in their homeland earlier in the month, but neither was among the 33 who eventually claimed DP World Tour cards for the 2024 season.

The first round of the 72-hole event will see the top 20 advancing. The scores will reset for stage two, which will introduce players who automatically qualified for the second round, including the four relegated LIV players from the 2023 season, Chase Koepka, Jed Morgan, James Piot and Sihwan Kim. Following another 18 holes, the top 20 will reach the final round, where the scores again reset for a 36-hole shootout.

The top three finishers at the event, along with International Series Order of Merit winner Andy Ogletree, will proceed to the LIV Golf Draft, where they will be assigned teams with open slots on their rosters.

While winners of DP World Tour events in either 2022 or 2023 are eligible for the tournament, with a bye to the second round, the LIV Golf League can also extend invitations to other players, which both Fernandez-Castano and Quiroz have confirmed they have received.