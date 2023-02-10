Report: Sebastian Munoz Confirms LIV Golf Move Alongside Mito Pereira
Colombian golfer Munoz has told his national publication that he is joining the LIV Golf League alongside Mito Pereira
Sebastian Munoz seems to have confirmed his move to LIV Golf alongside Mito Pereira, with the pair reportedly joining the Torque team captained by Joaquin Neimann.
Munoz has been linked with making the switch for some time, with Greg Norman and his LIV Golf associates eyeing up a possible South American all-star team to help make the game more popular in those countries.
The 30-year-old Colombian is currently 93rd in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and has earned over $9 million from his 134 tournaments played on the PGA Tour.
With the new LIV Golf League starting at Mexico’s El Camaleon course later this month, the Saudi Arabia-backed outfit needed a few new players to shake-up its roster and gain even more attention.
Munoz reportedly told Colombia's El Tiempo (opens in new tab) that he was joining LIV Golf and was bringing Pereira with him, with the Chilean set to partner up with compatriot Neimann in the Torque team.
The move would make Torque the unofficial South American team of LIV Golf, which would be a popular side at the season-opening event in Mexico later this month.
Pereira could so very nearly have been a Major winner heading to LIV Golf, as he came so close to capturing the PGA Championship last year - losing out to Justin Thomas after a poor shot off the tee of his final hole.
Greg Norman and his LIV Golf operation have so far failed to make the big name signings they had perhaps hoped for their second season, but adding two new PGA Tour recruits would at least give them something to shout about.
Munoz, whose one win on the PGA Tour came at the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship, along with Pereira would boost LIV Golf after a series of high-profile departures from within the organisation ahead of their crucial second season.
LIV Golf is yet to confirm any new additions for season 2, which gets underway in two weeks' time.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
