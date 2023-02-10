Report: Sebastian Munoz Confirms LIV Golf Move Alongside Mito Pereira

Sebastian Munoz seems to have confirmed his move to LIV Golf alongside Mito Pereira, with the pair reportedly joining the Torque team captained by Joaquin Neimann.

Munoz has been linked with making the switch for some time, with Greg Norman and his LIV Golf associates eyeing up a possible South American all-star team to help make the game more popular in those countries.

The 30-year-old Colombian is currently 93rd in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and has earned over $9 million from his 134 tournaments played on the PGA Tour.

With the new LIV Golf League starting at Mexico’s El Camaleon course later this month, the Saudi Arabia-backed outfit needed a few new players to shake-up its roster and gain even more attention.

Munoz reportedly told Colombia's El Tiempo (opens in new tab) that he was joining LIV Golf and was bringing Pereira with him, with the Chilean set to partner up with compatriot Neimann in the Torque team.

The move would make Torque the unofficial South American team of LIV Golf, which would be a popular side at the season-opening event in Mexico later this month.

Pereira could so very nearly have been a Major winner heading to LIV Golf, as he came so close to capturing the PGA Championship last year - losing out to Justin Thomas after a poor shot off the tee of his final hole.

Greg Norman and his LIV Golf operation have so far failed to make the big name signings they had perhaps hoped for their second season, but adding two new PGA Tour recruits would at least give them something to shout about.

Munoz, whose one win on the PGA Tour came at the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship, along with Pereira would boost LIV Golf after a series of high-profile departures from within the organisation ahead of their crucial second season.

LIV Golf is yet to confirm any new additions for season 2, which gets underway in two weeks' time.