Report: PGA Tour Winner Joins Cameron Smith’s LIV Golf Team
Flushing It has reported that Lucas Herbert has signed for Smith’s Ripper GC to ensure an all-Australian line-up for the 2024 season
The start of the third LIV Golf season is a matter of weeks away, but there are still questions over who will fill the remaining open spots.
One of the teams that had been incomplete was Cameron Smith’s Ripper GC, with uncertainty over the future of Matt Jones and one definite vacancy after the departure of Jediah Morgan.
Smith has now re-signed fellow Australian Jones to his team, and, according to one report, another compatriot will complete the line-up that also includes Marc Leishman.
Flushing It has reported on its social media accounts that Lucas Herbert has signed for Ripper GC to ensure that, for the second season running, it will comprise an all-Australian line-up.
Meanwhile, adding weight to the report is the fact that Herbert has responded to Flushing It’s post on Instagram by commenting on the accompanying image, writing: “How’s the photo.”
A post shared by Flushing It (@flushingitgolf)
A photo posted by on
If Herbert is confirmed as the final member of Smith’s team for the 2024 season, he will surely be seen as a strong addition.
The 28-year-old has enjoyed a successful career since turning pro nine years ago, with victory at the PGA Tour’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2021 and three wins on the DP world Tour, most recently at last year’s ISPS Handa Championship in Japan. He also achieved a career high world ranking of 40th in 2022 and is currently ranked 69th.
Herbert would undoubtedly bring valuable experience to the team, too, having made 57 appearances on the PGA Tour and 92 on the DP World Tour.
In contrast, before joining LIV Golf, Morgan had played almost exclusively on the PGA Tour of Australasia, and only made his PGA Tour debut at The Memorial Tournament the week before the circuit’s opening tournament at London’s Centurion Club. At that point he had also not made a DP World Tour appearance.
Last season, Ripper GC was largely inconsistent. Although the team had four top five finishes, including victory at the LIV Golf Bedminster event, it also finished in the bottom three on four occasions, including 12th in Orlando.
Herbert has yet to make an appearance in 2024, with his most recent start coming with a T7 in early December at the ISPS Handa Australian Open. However, if the report is confirmed, he won't need to wait long until his next tournament. The season begins on 2 February with LIV Golf Mayakoba at El Camaleon Golf Club.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
