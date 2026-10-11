Report: PGA Tour Caddie Resigns Mid-Tournament At Baycurrent Classic

First reported by Golfweek, David Lipsky and his caddie, Darren Woolard, reportedly parted ways prior to the final round of the Baycurrent Classic on Sunday

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David Lipsky and his caddie talk through a shot
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Players splitting with caddies is nothing new in the professional game but, in the last month, we have seen two players split with their loopers mid-event.

The first came back at the Biltmore Championship in September, when Alejandro Tosti's caddie, Cliff Ellis, walked off midway through the first round, with the other occurring at this week's Baycurrent Classic.

David Lipsky and his caddie walk off the green

David Lipsky and Darren Woolard during the second round of the Baycurrent Classic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking place in Japan, the 72-man tournament was won by Michael Brennan, who secured a one stroke win over Keith Mitchell and Jacob Bridgeman.

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Less than 12 hours on from the win, though, news broke that one player in the tournament had split with his caddie prior to a ball being struck on the final round on Sunday.

First reported by Golfweek, the player in question was David Lipsky, who finished the event in a share of 54th position, carding a three-under tournament total at Yokohama Country Club.

According to Golfweek, Lipsky's caddie, Darren Woolard, reportedly had enough of working with the American, with a source telling the outlet that "Woolard essentially told Lipsky to find someone else to carry his bag for Sunday's final round."

David Lipsky&#039;s caddie chucks him a club

Lipsky struggled during round two of the Baycurrent Classic, carding a one-over-par 72

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's unclear as to who took over the bag for the 38-year-old on Sunday, with some claiming it was Lipsky's trainer, as the player carded a one-under 70 for the final round.

Previously caddying for the likes of PGA Tour winners KH Lee and Scott Piercy, Woolard has been a bagman for some time, while Lipsky has made 160 starts on the PGA Tour, accumulating $8 million in prize money.

As mentioned, the split comes just a month after Tosti and his caddie, Ellis, split mid-round, as Ellis was seen removing his caddie's bib halfway through the first day of the Biltmore Championship.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

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