Report: PGA Tour Caddie Resigns Mid-Tournament At Baycurrent Classic

Players splitting with caddies is nothing new in the professional game but, in the last month, we have seen two players split with their loopers mid-event.

The first came back at the Biltmore Championship in September, when Alejandro Tosti's caddie, Cliff Ellis, walked off midway through the first round, with the other occurring at this week's Baycurrent Classic.

David Lipsky and Darren Woolard during the second round of the Baycurrent Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking place in Japan, the 72-man tournament was won by Michael Brennan, who secured a one stroke win over Keith Mitchell and Jacob Bridgeman.

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Less than 12 hours on from the win, though, news broke that one player in the tournament had split with his caddie prior to a ball being struck on the final round on Sunday.

First reported by Golfweek, the player in question was David Lipsky, who finished the event in a share of 54th position, carding a three-under tournament total at Yokohama Country Club.

According to Golfweek, Lipsky's caddie, Darren Woolard, reportedly had enough of working with the American, with a source telling the outlet that "Woolard essentially told Lipsky to find someone else to carry his bag for Sunday's final round."

Lipsky struggled during round two of the Baycurrent Classic, carding a one-over-par 72 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's unclear as to who took over the bag for the 38-year-old on Sunday, with some claiming it was Lipsky's trainer, as the player carded a one-under 70 for the final round.

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Previously caddying for the likes of PGA Tour winners KH Lee and Scott Piercy, Woolard has been a bagman for some time, while Lipsky has made 160 starts on the PGA Tour, accumulating $8 million in prize money.

As mentioned, the split comes just a month after Tosti and his caddie, Ellis, split mid-round, as Ellis was seen removing his caddie's bib halfway through the first day of the Biltmore Championship.