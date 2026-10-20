Despite Being Fired By His Caddie... Vijay Singh Still Managed To Claim A First Victory In 3 Years
Following his win at the SAS Championship, the three-time Major winner revealed that his caddie had fired him the week of the event, with Wayne De Haas successfully stepping in
After three years out of the winners' circle, Vijay Singh claimed a sixth PGA Tour Champions victory at the SAS Championship.
Earning a two shot win over Ernie Els, it was the Fijian's first title since the Ally Challenge in 2023, with the victory, perhaps, a surprising one for Singh, who was dealt a tough blow just three days out from the start of the competition.
Speaking after he rolled in the final putt on Sunday, Singh revealed that his caddie fired him earlier in the week, with the three-time Major winner calling up former looper, Wayne De Haas, to caddie for him.
"All a coincidence. He lost his job on the Korn Ferry and my caddie fired me this week, and I just called up Wayne and I said hey, are you ready?" explained Singh.
"He said yeah. You know, it was a good team because I missed him, I missed what he brings to the teamwork. It was so much easier to play golf with somebody really knowing what they're doing."
It's not the first time we've seen a caddie fall out with their player in 2026, with David Lipsky's caddie, Darren Woolard, parting ways prior to the final round of the Baycurrent Classic.
One month earlier, at the Biltmore Championship, Alejandro Tosti's caddie, Cliff Ellis, walked off midway through the first round, with the Argentinian forced to enlist a spectator from the gallery.
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In terms of De Haas, he previously worked with Els and current Players Championship winner, Cameron Young.
He was most recently on the bag for Singh at this year's Masters, where he missed the cut following rounds of 79 and 75 at Augusta National.
Although it's unclear as to who De Haas was caddying for on the Korn Ferry Tour, the South African, who was a former professional himself, making multiple appearances on the DP World Tour, credited the Tuesday phone call from Singh as "one of the best in his life."
Speaking on the 18th green following his boss' win, the caddie stated: "This one is a bittersweet one for me.
"Unfortunately, my dad passed two years ago. I was on the 8th tee box (during the SAS Championship) when I found out my dad had passed away. So this is for him."
Moving up to 33rd in the Schwab Cup standings, Singh managed to secure his spot in the PGA Tour Champions Playoffs, which begins with the Stifel Charity Classic.
Just 72 men are in the field and, following the conclusion of the tournament, 54 will move on to the Simmons Bank Championship where, from there, 36 players earn their places in the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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