Despite Being Fired By His Caddie... Vijay Singh Still Managed To Claim A First Victory In 3 Years

After three years out of the winners' circle, Vijay Singh claimed a sixth PGA Tour Champions victory at the SAS Championship.

Earning a two shot win over Ernie Els, it was the Fijian's first title since the Ally Challenge in 2023, with the victory, perhaps, a surprising one for Singh, who was dealt a tough blow just three days out from the start of the competition.

De Haas and Singh celebrate on the 18th after claiming the SAS Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking after he rolled in the final putt on Sunday, Singh revealed that his caddie fired him earlier in the week, with the three-time Major winner calling up former looper, Wayne De Haas, to caddie for him.

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"All a coincidence. He lost his job on the Korn Ferry and my caddie fired me this week, and I just called up Wayne and I said hey, are you ready?" explained Singh.

"He said yeah. You know, it was a good team because I missed him, I missed what he brings to the teamwork. It was so much easier to play golf with somebody really knowing what they're doing."

De Haas and Singh during the first round of The Masters in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not the first time we've seen a caddie fall out with their player in 2026, with David Lipsky's caddie, Darren Woolard, parting ways prior to the final round of the Baycurrent Classic.

One month earlier, at the Biltmore Championship, Alejandro Tosti's caddie, Cliff Ellis, walked off midway through the first round, with the Argentinian forced to enlist a spectator from the gallery.

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In terms of De Haas, he previously worked with Els and current Players Championship winner, Cameron Young.

He was most recently on the bag for Singh at this year's Masters, where he missed the cut following rounds of 79 and 75 at Augusta National.

Although it's unclear as to who De Haas was caddying for on the Korn Ferry Tour, the South African, who was a former professional himself, making multiple appearances on the DP World Tour, credited the Tuesday phone call from Singh as "one of the best in his life."

Speaking on the 18th green following his boss' win, the caddie stated: "This one is a bittersweet one for me.

"Unfortunately, my dad passed two years ago. I was on the 8th tee box (during the SAS Championship) when I found out my dad had passed away. So this is for him."

Moving up to 33rd in the Schwab Cup standings, Singh managed to secure his spot in the PGA Tour Champions Playoffs, which begins with the Stifel Charity Classic.

Just 72 men are in the field and, following the conclusion of the tournament, 54 will move on to the Simmons Bank Championship where, from there, 36 players earn their places in the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship.