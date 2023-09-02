Report: Most Expensive Green Fee In Golf Set To Get Even More Costly

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The opportunity to play some of the world's most prestigious courses can often cost a pretty penny. The stadium course at TPC Sawgrass, for example, will set you back $800, while Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course and Pebble Beach Golf Links will cost around $600.

None of them, however, get near to the cost of a round at Shadow Creek Golf Club. Made available for tee times in 2000, the MGM-owned course in Nevada, which is one of the best golf courses in Las Vegas, used to cost $500. Since then, the price has continued to rise with golfers having to pay around $1,000 for a round at the Tom Fazio course since 2021.

If $1,000 seems a lot, it's now reportedly set to get even pricier, 25% more, to be exact. The course is currently closed for maintenance, but when it opens again for bookings in October, recreational golfers will have to pay $1,250 for a round at the Las Vegas course during peak times.

First reported by casino.org, the course management is yet to comment on the price rises, with the layout previously hosting the 2018 edition of The Match between Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods. Since 2021, it has also played host to the Bank of Hope Match-Play on the LPGA Tour and staged the CJ Cup as part of the Las Vegas swing on the PGA Tour.

Shadow Creek in Las Vegas is about to raise its green fee from $1,000 to $1,250. Would you pay that once to knock it off the bucket list?Has golf officially gone insane? pic.twitter.com/PLXu23HqOBSeptember 2, 2023 See more

To play the course, you must be staying at the MGM hotel in Las Vegas, with tee times extremely limited to the public from there! Regarding its history, MGM bought this course from Steve Wynn, a Vegas hotel and real-estate magnate, who had built it, at a rumoured cost of dozens of millions of dollars, as a private place for him to invite his friends for a round.