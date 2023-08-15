Report: LIV Golf To Introduce Transfer Window

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

LIV Golf will reportedly allow player trades via a transfer window and trade deadline in 2024, as it continues to focus on the League's team aspect.

Per Sports Illustrated, the initial plan had been to introduce transfers for its 12 four-player teams from the outset but the idea took a back seat while more of the critical aspects of launching a new circuit were handled. However, according to the report, that is set to change next year, with the introduction of player trading similar to other sports, including baseball and soccer.

The 2023 season has seen the team element of LIV Golf become more prominent and to that end, team captains have been encouraged to build their franchises as LIV Golf ultimately seeks to become profitable.

As in other team sports, a crucial factor is an ability to transfer players between teams, and it appears that is the next piece of the puzzle being put in place for LIV Golf.

There was some trading of players after the inaugural season, but that was between free agents, with Talor Gooch transferring from 4 Aces GC to Range Goats GC and Peter Uihlen leaving Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC to take his place. Matthew Wolff then headed to Smash GC to fill the gap left by Uihlein.

However, Wolff’s move has apparently turned sour because of a poor relationship with Koepka. Indeed, a report in May suggested he was “no longer a member” of the team, although he has since continued to play for it.

The ability of teams to trade players would solve such issues, as Bubba Watson explained to Sports Illustrated. The Range Goats GC captain said: “It's gonna be a reason of not getting along. This guy can help us or I'm buddies with this guy, or all the team's friends with this guy.”

Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau also commented, saying: “I can't speak for everyone, but what I can say is that if it comes time to where someone's not performing well, and it's been enough time to try and get given that opportunity to play well and it's not been done, I will make a decision based on that.”

As to why players would be traded, aside from issues including personality clashes, DeChambeau explained: “It'd be money and an opportunity to be a part of something new, unique and special.”

Uihlein had similar thoughts, saying: “It could be monetary, it could be travel, it could be anything. There's a lot that one team can give you that another team potentially can’t. The Range Goats might have a little bit more to offer than the Cleeks right now just based on the value of the franchise.”

The report states that players would need to agree to a move, which would need signing off by the teams and the League.

Earlier in the year, signs that teams were making moves to grow their franchises came with Majesticks GC announcing a sponsorship deal with crypto exchange OKX. Soon after, Smash GC struck a sponsorship deal with an apparel company.

A LIV Golf executive confirmed to Golf Monthly that there will be a transfer window and trade deadline next season.