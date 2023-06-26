Matt Wolff Returns To Smash GC Ahead Of LIV Golf Valderrama
After it was reported that Wolff was no longer a member of Smash GC, the 24-year-old has now been announced as part of their four-man squad
At the end of May, it seemed that Matt Wolff was no longer part of Brooks Koepka's Smash GC team in the LIV Golf League. However, just a month after the rumours broke, it appears that the American is back in the quartet, with Smash GC posting a picture of the four-man squad before LIV Golf Valderrama.
Captioned "VAMOS SMASH", we see Wolff's picture in the top left corner, with both Chase and Brooks Koepka in the middle and Jason Kokrak on the right hand side as the tournament gets underway from the 30th June to the 2nd July.
A post shared by Smash Golf Club (@smashgc)
A photo posted by on
When the second year of LIV Golf began back in Mayakoba in February, Wolff had joined Smash GC as a replacement for Peter Uihlein, who went to 4 Aces GC. However, at the halfway point of the year, it was reported that the reason Wolff had left his team was due to personality rather than performance.
According to Daniel Rapaport on Twitter, back in May: “Source says Matt Wolff is no longer a member of Smash and that he’s looking for a new LIV Golf team. Vibes were off and they didn’t mesh. He’s also injured but hoping to return in few weeks.”
Source says Matt Wolff is no longer a member of Smash and that he’s looking for a new LIV Golf team. Vibes were off and they didn’t mesh. He’s also injured but hoping to return in few weeks.May 31, 2023
So far in 2023, Wolff has played all seven LIV Golf tournaments, with his best result being a tie for fifth in Orlando. Currently, he sits 23rd in the individual standings with the top 24 at the end of the year securing their spot in the LIV Golf League for 2024. Any player who finishes between 25th and 45th will face a potential trade or release from their teams.
It's also worth mentioning that, although Wolff is still playing for Smash GC at Valderrama, his name has not currently been added into the social media bio of Smash GC, with it unclear as to how many tournaments he will play for the rest of the season.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
