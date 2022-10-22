Report: LIV Golf Set To Produce 'Drive To Survive' Docuseries

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

According to reports, LIV Golf are planning on replicating their PGA Tour rivals by producing a 'Drive to Survive' docuseries in an attempt to spark new interest in their Saudi-backed tour.

Netflix are already working alongside the PGA Tour on their own docuseries, with Vox Media producer, Chad Mumm, recently fuelling excitement ahead of the upcoming series that is focusing on the 2022 season.

Dustin Johnson has made around $30 million since joining LIV Golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

Currently, LIV Golf have not found a broadcast partner to showcase their programming, but it was recently reported that Fox Sports are the favourites to broadcast its lucrative events.

And now, according to a report by Bloomberg (opens in new tab), people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified, claim that LIV Golf is "seeking partners to produce and broadcast a show featuring its stars in an effort to deepen fan engagement".

The report went on to say that representatives for LIV have approached companies with a view to offer the potential show to a streaming service or TV network. However, their efforts haven't resulted in a deal, with a spokeswoman for LIV declining to comment.

I try to manage expectations in general but having lived through it this year and now having sat through hours of edits and footage I can confidently say this was a good year to make a show about pro golf.October 4, 2022 See more

After seven events, the series heads to Trump National Doral Miami for the season-closing Team Championship. The Series has enticed players with huge $25m purses at each of the first seven tournaments, with the finale being made up of a $50m purse. There is also a bonus pool for the best performers throughout.

LIV Golf CEO, Greg Norman, is confident in the future success of his product, describing the Series as "a carrot too hard to resist." It has already taken a monumental financial investment to get the Series off the ground and, in 2023, the Series will expand to a fully fledged League with 48 players and 12 established team franchises competing in an expanded 14-tournament schedule – and an enormous $405m total prize purse, a huge increase on the $225m on offer for this year’s eight-tournament series.