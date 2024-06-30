Report: LIV Golf Set For Talks With Former US Open Venue
Chambers Bay has previously hosted the US Open and, according to a report by The Tacoma News Tribune, the venue is set for talks with the LIV Golf League
It's no secret that the most prestigious golf courses want to hold the most prestigious tournaments, with venues often vying for selection years and years in advance.
Back in 2015, Chambers Bay in Washington held the US Open, just eight years after it officially opened. However, with US Open venues already decided on by the United States Golf Association (USGA) till 2042, or the next 18 years, there are reports that perhaps LIV Golf could be moving into the Major venue...
First reported by The Tacoma News Tribune, a representative from the LIV Golf League's marketing agency reached out to Pierce County, who own Chambers Bay, to set up a discussion. According to Don Anderson, the executive counsel to Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier, discussions could start sooner, rather than later.
Reportedly, Anderson is expected to speak to representatives from the League in the next few weeks, stating to The News Tribune: "LIV has its own issues though, golf politics, world politics-wise. You have to be careful there. They throw a great party, though. 54 golfers, 54 holes, shotgun start. You generate $5 million or so in concession and merchandise sales. From that aspect, they’re very attractive. If they follow up with their indirect inquiry, we’ll listen".
During its history, Chambers Bay has hosted the US Amateur in 2010, as well as the US Amateur Four-Ball and US Women's Amateur, but another option of hosting a big event could come in the form of the PGA Championship. However, once again, there are some problems here, with money yet again mentioned...
Anderson revealed that he is open to working with the PGA of America, but the event would require an expensive title sponsor. “That would be tough,” Anderson stated. “It’s a money issue. The PGA needs a title sponsor that comes up with 150 percent of the purse. That would be a 15 to 30 million dollar sponsorship.”
Currently, in 2024, LIV Golf has 14 tournaments on its schedule, with the League adding stops in Las Vegas, Texas, Chicago and the JCB Golf and Country Club in the UK. As of writing, it's unclear as to whether more events will be added to its 2025 schedule, with the proposed number of tournaments, reportedly, staying at 14 for next season.
