Report: LIV Golf To Announce New Venue Ahead Of 2024 Season

Currently, there are just two LIV Golf events left of the 2023 season, with Jeddah and Miami concluding the second year of the PIF-backed League.

Back in August, there were reports that LIV Golf Adelaide will be given a new date, with the tournament set to play as the season opener in January, moving from its original April date. However aside from the tournament in Australia, there is still much speculation about what the schedule will hold, and now, in a report by The Telegraph, it seems we will see a new venue on the calendar in 2024.

JCB Golf and Country Club is reportedly set to join the 2024 LIV Golf schedule (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Telegraph Sport's James Corrigan, the JCB Golf and Country Club in Staffordshire is set to replace The Centurion Club in St Albans, which hosted the first ever LIV Golf event back in 2022.

Although this hasn't been confirmed by LIV Golf, it seems that the League will continue into 2024, with some reports claiming that, following the merger news between the PGA Tour and Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, LIV would not run alongside the PGA Tour.

It's unclear as to why LIV Golf are moving away from Centurion, who also regularly stage the Aramco Team Series events in the summer, but it's reported that the relationship between the course and the League is strong, with LIV possibly returning there in the near future.

In 2023, LIV expanded its schedule from eight to 14 events, with a host of new venues being introduced. One of the key ones was Valderrama, which was a previous stay on the DP World Tour for over 30 years.

Previously, the JCB Golf and Country Club has hosted The JCB Championship, an event which features on the DP World Tour's Legends Tour, with the venue also staging Rose Ladies Series events since the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to The Telegraph, the 2024 schedule could feature new international stops in Hong Kong and South Korea, with only six tournaments being played in the USA. Furthermore, LIV will, allegedly, not be returning to any of Donald Trump's courses, as Trump is fully concentrating on running his campaign for the 2024 Presidential election.