Report: Grange Golf Club In Adelaide To Host LIV Golf Event

Just over a fortnight ago, the curtain closed on the first ever season of LIV Golf, with the 4 Aces GC team picking up the $16 million first prize. Now though, the Saudi-backed series has already turned its attention to next year, as it has been reported that a new venue is set to join the circuit.

Recently, it was revealed that LIV Golf will be expanding from eight tournaments to 14 for 2023, with 48 players and 12 established team franchises competing for an enormous $405m total prize purse. With more tournaments now on the rota, it means more venues need to be drawn up, with one of them set to be in Adelaide.

According to reports by 7News Adelaide and 9News Adelaide, the city is to welcome LIV Golf and host one of its 14 tournaments, with the Grange Golf Club the apparent front-runner.

In the news piece, the reporter states: "7News can reveal another Major sporting coup for our state is set to be confirmed. The Grange Golf Club has been selected to host the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament, bringing some of the world's best players to South Australia. Grange has obvious links to the event, with the rebel league CEO, Greg Norman, redesigning the East course."

Although a date for the event is yet to be confirmed, discussions have been around April, with Norman, who is to remain as the League's CEO, reportedly set to jet into the state next week to make an official announcement.

At the end of October, LIV Golf's president, Atul Khosla, stated that he is hoping to have the full 48-man field confirmed by the New Year, with a schedule being reportedly made public by the end of November.

A number of players have been linked to the league, including the likes of Patrick Cantlay and Mito Pereira, with venues like Valderrama also set to play host to LIV Golf in 2023.

Despite its long history with the DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour, the Spanish venue is to stage a LIV Golf tournament next year, with the Saudi-backed series reportedly offering more than €2m to the course. The whisper is that it will host one of their 14 events in late June just three weeks before The Open.