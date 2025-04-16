Rory McIlroy Invited To Old Trafford By Manchester United Boss Ruben Amorim After Masters Victory
Following on from his Masters victory, McIlroy has received an invitation from Manchester United manager, Ruben Amorim, to show off his Green Jacket at Old Trafford
Less than a week on from his Masters victory, Rory McIlroy has received an invitation to showcase his Green Jacket at one of the most iconic stadiums in football.
A life-long Manchester United fan, the five-time Major winner received an invite to Old Trafford from the club's manager, Ruben Amorim, on Wednesday, with a 20-second video released to United's social pages.
In the video, Amorim begins with the words "hi Rory," before adding: “Congratulations for The Masters and I want to invite you to Old Trafford to show your trophy.
“It is really important to us in this moment. You achieved something that a lot of people thought would be impossible and we want that feeling in our stadium. So, I hope to see you soon at Old Trafford and to meet you.”
McIlroy may well be there this week after Radar Atlas on X revealed his plane was heading across the Atlantic back to Northern Ireland. Man Utd are playing at home on Thursday and Sunday, so McIlroy has two chances over the coming days to show off the Green Jacket.
Previously, McIlroy has paraded a trophy at the stadium. Back in 2014, following his Open Championship victory at Royal Liverpool, the then 23-year-old showed off the Claret Jug during half-time in a match with Swansea City in early August.
In fact, following his victory at Augusta National, McIlroy was posed the question of whether he would make the journey to Old Trafford in the foreseeable future, with his response simply being: "If it can inspire some better play, absolutely."
As mentioned, McIlroy has been a lifelong United fan and has been seen attending a number of games. What's more, on The Overlap podcast, he revealed that former United player, Roy Keane, was in fact one of his sporting idols.
Humorously, McIlroy then revealed a story where Keane, who was on the podcast, blanked him as a 12-year-old, with the Northern Irishman explaining : "I was staying at the Portmarnock Links Hotel and the Irish (football) team were staying there.
"I saw one of my Man United heroes in the lobby, Roy Keane, and I went over and asked him for an autograph. He was sat down and then looked up at me and goes 'not today kid'".
Sat listening to McIlroy, Keane does respond humorously with the words "is that true?" with the golf star and guests able to have a laugh about the moment some 20-years on.
Currently, it's unclear as to whether McIlroy will take United up on the offer, especially as he is set to return at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Shane Lowry on the 24 - 27th April.
After that appearance, he will then make his way to the Truist Championship (previously Wells Fargo), where he is the defending champion, before the second Major of the year, the PGA Championship, gets under way the week after on the 15 - 18th May.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
