Relegated LIV Golfer To Make DP World Tour Debut
Kieran Vincent lost his place in the LIV Golf League and on Jon Rahm's Legion XIII side after being relegated in 2024
Kieran Vincent is set to make his first DP World Tour start this week at the Mauritius Open after being relegated from the LIV Golf League in his debut season.
The Zimbabwean ended 54th in the LIV Golf standings for 2024, where his best result was a T18 in the Nashville event. He was part of Jon Rahm's Legion XIII team that finished 2nd in the standings and won four tournaments.
He attempted to regain his spot in the league but finished 10 strokes back of Lee Chieh-po at the 2024 Promotions tournament in Saudi Arabia.
Legion XIII posted a thank you message to Vincent on social media, which read: "Kieran's hard work, talent and one-of-a-kind personality will be missed. It’s been an unforgettable year together!"
By confirming Vincent's departure, it means that Rahm's side will have a fresh player for 2025. No details have been announced on that front just yet.
Vincent is in the Mauritius field via the National Spots category as he looks to rebuild his career away from the LIV Golf League. It remains to be seen whether he can continue on the DP World Tour or if he opts to play on the Asian Tour or Sunshine Tour.
Vincent made it into LIV Golf via the Promotions event in 2023. He turned pro in 2022 after playing college golf at Liberty University in Virginia and began playing on the PGA Tour Canada.
He won his first event as a pro at the 2023 International Series Vietnam on the Asian Tour and also won on the Sunshine Tour in 2024.
His older brother Scott was also relegated from the LIV Golf League in 2024 after playing in all three of the 54-hole circuit's first seasons. He played for Iron Heads GC and has been replaced by Korean Tour no.1 Yubin Jang.
