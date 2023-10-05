'Relax Rory' - Couples Backs LaCava And Reveals What Caddie Said To McIlroy

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Fred Couples has defended Joe LaCava's actions in that now infamous Ryder Cup flashpoint on the 18th at Marco Simone - while revealing what the caddie actually said to Rory McIlroy.

LaCava caddied for Couples for 22 years so it's perhaps no surprise that he would back his man - after insisting he didn't see anything disrespectful towards McIlroy.

We all know the circumstances by now of Patrick Cantlay and the entire American team performing the 'hats off' celebration when the American canned a long putt on the last.

Many feel LaCava overstepped the mark though as footage shows him lingering on the green while McIlroy is trying to line up a putt, then gesturing at the Northern Irishman as he eventually moves. But what words were exchanged? Couples explains..

“I asked him what was said,” Couples said on his Sirius XFM radio show. “He said Rory looked at him and said, ‘Mooove.’ And he made the ooo last a little longer.

“And Joe replied, ‘Relax, Rory.’”

So no real harsh words there, but it was more the positioning and gesturing from LaCava that many took issue with - but not his former boss Couples.

“I want someone to tell me where anything that happened is disrespectful,” Couples said. “I didn’t see it. Patrick screamed, which he doesn’t do very often and he tipped his fake cap.

"We all were on the front of the green. No one moved. We just took our hats off and made little circles with our hats.

“It’s the last match of the day. We’re getting absolutely hammered. But what, did someone do a Justin Leonard, ran across the green? Patrick didn’t.

“Rory, God bless, Rory, ’cause when he makes a putt in the Ryder Cup, he screams and yells ‘vamos’ and ‘let’s go’ and all that. That’s what you should do. Joe LaCava was standing [on the green]. I don’t think he moved two feet.”

Live From just showed this angle of LaCava on the 18th green in Rory’s kitchen as he prepared for his birdie putt. Definitely right in Rory’s way. pic.twitter.com/NcBAILHBcJSeptember 30, 2023 See more

While footage shows LaCava moved a little more than two feet, Couples also describes how the likes of McIlroy's caddie Harry Diamond, Shane Lowry and Thomas Bjorn all got involved.

And while he does almost admit LaCava may have gone overboard, Couples still doesn't agree that it was a disrespectful move.

“People think he shushed Rory when he did that hand gesture,” added Couples. “Little Harry Diamond, who we all love, too, caddies for Rory, then he chimed in. So Joe said, ‘I don’t have time for you.’

“Then Joe turned to get out of the way. And…Shane Lowry and Thomas Bjorn were screaming some things at him, which is fine. I don’t have any problem with Shane Lowry or Thomas Bjorn - they’re protecting the number one player on their team.

"But no one did anything wrong. He [LaCava] didn’t stand over him. It wouldn’t be a 15-yard penalty in college football for taunting. He said he was 6 feet from him. Was Joe right? Probably not. Did anyone disrespect the European team?”