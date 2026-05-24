Soudal Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026

A new champion is set to be crowned at the Soudal Open in Belgium with a tournament purse of almost $3 million on the line for those who made the cut

Jonny Leighfield's avatar
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Kristoffer Reitan with the Soudal Open trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The DP World Tour's return to action after the PGA Championship has taken place at Rinkven International for the Soudal Open in Belgium.

Kristoffer Reitan won his first DP World Tour title here 12 months ago and has since gone on to achieve dual status with the PGA Tour as well as earning a second victory on the European-based circuit.

However, due to his efforts being concentrated in the USA this season, the Norwegian did not return to defend the Soudal Open trophy and a new winner is set to be crowned on Sunday.

And topping the leaderboard is well worth the trouble given this year's overall tournament purse remains at $2.75 million - in line with all but one of its fellow European Swing events.

The winner is set to earn almost $500,000 for his success while the top-five should each collect over $100,000 before various factors reduce how much a pro golfer really earns.

Zander Lombard at DP World Tour Q-School

Zander Lombard held the 54-hole lead at the Soudal Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Away from prize money payouts, there is a total of 3,500 Race To Dubai ranking points on offer to those who make the cut, with the highest points earner through the European Swing banking a bonus check for $200,000 and guaranteed starts at each of the lucrative Back 9 tournaments.

For the time being, though, here is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Soudal Open before ties are taken into account and based on 65 players having made the cut.

SOUDAL OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$467,500

2nd

$302,500

3rd

$173,250

4th

$137,500

5th

$116,600

6th

$96,250

7th

$82,500

8th

$68,750

9th

$61,600

10th

$55,000

11th

$50,600

12th

$47,300

13th

$44,275

14th

$42,075

15th

$40,425

16th

$38,775

17th

$37,125

18th

$35,475

19th

$34,100

20th

$33,000

21st

$31,900

22nd

$31,075

23rd

$30,250

24th

$29,425

25th

$27,775

26th

$27,775

27th

$26,950

28th

$26,125

29th

$25,300

30th

$24,475

31st

$23,650

32nd

$22,825

33rd

$22,000

34th

$21,175

35th

$20,350

36th

$19,525

37th

$18,975

38th

$18,425

39th

$17,875

40th

$17,325

41st

$16,775

42nd

$16,225

43rd

$15,675

44th

$15,125

45th

$14,575

46th

$14,025

47th

$13,475

48th

$12,925

49th

$12,375

50th

$11,825

51st

$11,275

52nd

$10,725

53rd

$10,175

54th

$9,625

55th

$9,350

56th

$9,075

57th

$8,800

58th

$8,525

59th

$8,250

60th

$7,975

61st

$7,700

62nd

$7,425

63rd

$7,150

64th

$6,875

65th

$6,600

66th

$6,325

67th

$6,050

68th

$5,775

69th

$5,500

70th

$5,225

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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