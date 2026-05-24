Soudal Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The DP World Tour's return to action after the PGA Championship has taken place at Rinkven International for the Soudal Open in Belgium.

Kristoffer Reitan won his first DP World Tour title here 12 months ago and has since gone on to achieve dual status with the PGA Tour as well as earning a second victory on the European-based circuit.

However, due to his efforts being concentrated in the USA this season, the Norwegian did not return to defend the Soudal Open trophy and a new winner is set to be crowned on Sunday.

And topping the leaderboard is well worth the trouble given this year's overall tournament purse remains at $2.75 million - in line with all but one of its fellow European Swing events.

The winner is set to earn almost $500,000 for his success while the top-five should each collect over $100,000 before various factors reduce how much a pro golfer really earns.

Zander Lombard held the 54-hole lead at the Soudal Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Away from prize money payouts, there is a total of 3,500 Race To Dubai ranking points on offer to those who make the cut, with the highest points earner through the European Swing banking a bonus check for $200,000 and guaranteed starts at each of the lucrative Back 9 tournaments.

For the time being, though, here is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Soudal Open before ties are taken into account and based on 65 players having made the cut.

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SOUDAL OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN