Soudal Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026
A new champion is set to be crowned at the Soudal Open in Belgium with a tournament purse of almost $3 million on the line for those who made the cut
The DP World Tour's return to action after the PGA Championship has taken place at Rinkven International for the Soudal Open in Belgium.
Kristoffer Reitan won his first DP World Tour title here 12 months ago and has since gone on to achieve dual status with the PGA Tour as well as earning a second victory on the European-based circuit.
However, due to his efforts being concentrated in the USA this season, the Norwegian did not return to defend the Soudal Open trophy and a new winner is set to be crowned on Sunday.
And topping the leaderboard is well worth the trouble given this year's overall tournament purse remains at $2.75 million - in line with all but one of its fellow European Swing events.
The winner is set to earn almost $500,000 for his success while the top-five should each collect over $100,000 before various factors reduce how much a pro golfer really earns.
Away from prize money payouts, there is a total of 3,500 Race To Dubai ranking points on offer to those who make the cut, with the highest points earner through the European Swing banking a bonus check for $200,000 and guaranteed starts at each of the lucrative Back 9 tournaments.
For the time being, though, here is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Soudal Open before ties are taken into account and based on 65 players having made the cut.
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SOUDAL OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$467,500
2nd
$302,500
3rd
$173,250
4th
$137,500
5th
$116,600
6th
$96,250
7th
$82,500
8th
$68,750
9th
$61,600
10th
$55,000
11th
$50,600
12th
$47,300
13th
$44,275
14th
$42,075
15th
$40,425
16th
$38,775
17th
$37,125
18th
$35,475
19th
$34,100
20th
$33,000
21st
$31,900
22nd
$31,075
23rd
$30,250
24th
$29,425
25th
$27,775
26th
$27,775
27th
$26,950
28th
$26,125
29th
$25,300
30th
$24,475
31st
$23,650
32nd
$22,825
33rd
$22,000
34th
$21,175
35th
$20,350
36th
$19,525
37th
$18,975
38th
$18,425
39th
$17,875
40th
$17,325
41st
$16,775
42nd
$16,225
43rd
$15,675
44th
$15,125
45th
$14,575
46th
$14,025
47th
$13,475
48th
$12,925
49th
$12,375
50th
$11,825
51st
$11,275
52nd
$10,725
53rd
$10,175
54th
$9,625
55th
$9,350
56th
$9,075
57th
$8,800
58th
$8,525
59th
$8,250
60th
$7,975
61st
$7,700
62nd
$7,425
63rd
$7,150
64th
$6,875
65th
$6,600
66th
$6,325
67th
$6,050
68th
$5,775
69th
$5,500
70th
$5,225
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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