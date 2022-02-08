Ras Al Khaimah Classic Prize Money – What’s At Stake At Al Hamra Golf Club?

Dane Nicolai Hojgaard produced a solid finish to withstand the challenge from Jordan Smith and claim a four-shot victory in the Ras al Khaimah Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club last week. Now he’s back at the same course, hoping to add to his two DP World Tour titles in the Ras Al Khaimah Classic. Runner-up Smith will also return with reason to believe he can go one better than last week. He won the Ras Al Khaimah Golf Challenge at this course in 2016, so it’s a venue he clearly favours.

Like last week’s tournament held at the par 72, 7325-yard course, this is the first Ras Al Khaimah Classic, which takes place following the postponement of the Qatar Masters. It’s the fourth of five UAE-based events on the DP World Tour calendar, following last month’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, and last week’s tournament.

With many of the field having had very recent experience of the course, there’ll be plenty of players feeling confident that they can claim sizable chunks of the tournament purse. Meanwhile, there’s a familiar feel to that prize pot, too: $2m - the same as the purse for the previous event. The winner will claim the first prize of $333,330. Here’s the full tournament prize money breakdown.

Position Prize Money 1st $333,330 2nd $220,220 3rd $125,200 4th $100,000 5th $84,800 6th $70,000 7th $60,000 8th $50,000 9th $44,800 10th $40,000 11th $36,800 12th $34,400 13th $32,200 14th $30,600 15th $29,400 16th $28,200 17th $27,000 18th $25,800 19th $24,800 20th $24,000 21st $23,200 22nd $22,600 23rd $22,000 24th $21,400 25th $20,800 26th $20,200 27th $19,600 28th $19,000 29th $18,400 30th $17,800 31st $17,200 32nd $16,600 33rd $16,000 34th $15,400 35th $15,000 36th $14,600 37th $14,200 38th $13,800 39th $13,300 40th $13,000 41st $12,600 42nd $12,200 43rd $11,800 44th $11,400 45th $11,000 46th $10,600 47th $10,200 48th $9,800 49th $9,400 50th $9,000 51st $8,600 52nd $8,200 53rd $7,800 54th $7,400 55th $7,000 56th $6,600 57th $6,200 58th $6,000 59th $5,800 60th $5,600 61st $5,400 62nd $5,200 63rd $5,000 64th $4,800 65th $4,600

