Ras Al Khaimah Classic Prize Money – What’s At Stake At Al Hamra Golf Club?

The DP World Tour remains in the United Arab Emirates for the fourth tournament in succession, with some big money up for grabs

Ras Al Khaimah Classic Prize Money – What’s At Stake At Al Hamra Golf Club
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

Dane Nicolai Hojgaard produced a solid finish to withstand the challenge from Jordan Smith and claim a four-shot victory in the Ras al Khaimah Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club last week. Now he’s back at the same course, hoping to add to his two DP World Tour titles in the Ras Al Khaimah Classic. Runner-up Smith will also return with reason to believe he can go one better than last week. He won the Ras Al Khaimah Golf Challenge at this course in 2016, so it’s a venue he clearly favours.

Like last week’s tournament held at the par 72, 7325-yard course, this is the first Ras Al Khaimah Classic, which takes place following the postponement of the Qatar Masters. It’s the fourth of five UAE-based events on the DP World Tour calendar, following last month’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, and last week’s tournament.

With many of the field having had very recent experience of the course, there’ll be plenty of players feeling confident that they can claim sizable chunks of the tournament purse. Meanwhile, there’s a familiar feel to that prize pot, too: $2m - the same as the purse for the previous event. The winner will claim the first prize of $333,330. Here’s the full tournament prize money breakdown.

PositionPrize Money
1st$333,330
2nd$220,220
3rd$125,200
4th$100,000
5th$84,800
6th$70,000
7th$60,000
8th$50,000
9th$44,800
10th$40,000
11th$36,800
12th$34,400
13th$32,200
14th$30,600
15th$29,400
16th$28,200
17th$27,000
18th$25,800
19th$24,800
20th$24,000
21st$23,200
22nd$22,600
23rd$22,000
24th$21,400
25th$20,800
26th$20,200
27th$19,600
28th$19,000
29th$18,400
30th$17,800
31st$17,200
32nd$16,600
33rd$16,000
34th$15,400
35th$15,000
36th$14,600
37th$14,200
38th$13,800
39th$13,300
40th$13,000
41st$12,600
42nd$12,200
43rd$11,800
44th$11,400
45th$11,000
46th$10,600
47th$10,200
48th$9,800
49th$9,400
50th$9,000
51st$8,600
52nd$8,200
53rd$7,800
54th$7,400
55th$7,000
56th$6,600
57th$6,200
58th$6,000
59th$5,800
60th$5,600
61st$5,400
62nd$5,200
63rd$5,000
64th$4,800
65th$4,600

WHAT IS THE TOURNAMENT PURSE FOR THE RAS AL KHAIMAH CLASSIC?

The tournament purse is $2 million. Of that, the winner takes home $333,330. This is an identical prize purse to the previous week's Ras al Khaimah Championship, which was held at the same course.

WHO WILL BE PLAYING IN THE RAS AL KHAIMAH CLASSIC?

Last week's Ras al Khaimah Championship winner Nicolai Hojgaard will be competing, along with the runner-up in that tournament, Jordan Smith. Also among the field are Englishman Callum Shinkwin and 2018 Dubai Desert Classic winner Haotong Li.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall

Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.