Ras Al Khaimah Classic Prize Money – What’s At Stake At Al Hamra Golf Club?
The DP World Tour remains in the United Arab Emirates for the fourth tournament in succession, with some big money up for grabs
Dane Nicolai Hojgaard produced a solid finish to withstand the challenge from Jordan Smith and claim a four-shot victory in the Ras al Khaimah Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club last week. Now he’s back at the same course, hoping to add to his two DP World Tour titles in the Ras Al Khaimah Classic. Runner-up Smith will also return with reason to believe he can go one better than last week. He won the Ras Al Khaimah Golf Challenge at this course in 2016, so it’s a venue he clearly favours.
Like last week’s tournament held at the par 72, 7325-yard course, this is the first Ras Al Khaimah Classic, which takes place following the postponement of the Qatar Masters. It’s the fourth of five UAE-based events on the DP World Tour calendar, following last month’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, and last week’s tournament.
With many of the field having had very recent experience of the course, there’ll be plenty of players feeling confident that they can claim sizable chunks of the tournament purse. Meanwhile, there’s a familiar feel to that prize pot, too: $2m - the same as the purse for the previous event. The winner will claim the first prize of $333,330. Here’s the full tournament prize money breakdown.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$333,330
|2nd
|$220,220
|3rd
|$125,200
|4th
|$100,000
|5th
|$84,800
|6th
|$70,000
|7th
|$60,000
|8th
|$50,000
|9th
|$44,800
|10th
|$40,000
|11th
|$36,800
|12th
|$34,400
|13th
|$32,200
|14th
|$30,600
|15th
|$29,400
|16th
|$28,200
|17th
|$27,000
|18th
|$25,800
|19th
|$24,800
|20th
|$24,000
|21st
|$23,200
|22nd
|$22,600
|23rd
|$22,000
|24th
|$21,400
|25th
|$20,800
|26th
|$20,200
|27th
|$19,600
|28th
|$19,000
|29th
|$18,400
|30th
|$17,800
|31st
|$17,200
|32nd
|$16,600
|33rd
|$16,000
|34th
|$15,400
|35th
|$15,000
|36th
|$14,600
|37th
|$14,200
|38th
|$13,800
|39th
|$13,300
|40th
|$13,000
|41st
|$12,600
|42nd
|$12,200
|43rd
|$11,800
|44th
|$11,400
|45th
|$11,000
|46th
|$10,600
|47th
|$10,200
|48th
|$9,800
|49th
|$9,400
|50th
|$9,000
|51st
|$8,600
|52nd
|$8,200
|53rd
|$7,800
|54th
|$7,400
|55th
|$7,000
|56th
|$6,600
|57th
|$6,200
|58th
|$6,000
|59th
|$5,800
|60th
|$5,600
|61st
|$5,400
|62nd
|$5,200
|63rd
|$5,000
|64th
|$4,800
|65th
|$4,600
WHAT IS THE TOURNAMENT PURSE FOR THE RAS AL KHAIMAH CLASSIC?
The tournament purse is $2 million. Of that, the winner takes home $333,330. This is an identical prize purse to the previous week's Ras al Khaimah Championship, which was held at the same course.
WHO WILL BE PLAYING IN THE RAS AL KHAIMAH CLASSIC?
Last week's Ras al Khaimah Championship winner Nicolai Hojgaard will be competing, along with the runner-up in that tournament, Jordan Smith. Also among the field are Englishman Callum Shinkwin and 2018 Dubai Desert Classic winner Haotong Li.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
