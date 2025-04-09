Mixed Golf In Olympics Confirmed For LA 2028
The LA 2028 Olympics will have a mixed-gender golf event, it has been confirmed
There will be a mixed team golf event in the LA 2028 Olympic Games, the International Olympic Committee has confirmed.
While a format is yet to be confirmed, the International Golf Federation previously proposed a mixed event to be a 36-hole doubles format, with one round of four balls and one round of foursomes.
The new event means the men's tournament will take place a day earlier from Wednesday to Saturday, with the doubles event likely taking place on Sunday and Monday. Tuesday is expected to be a practice day for the women ahead of their 72-hole stroke play tournament from Wednesday to Saturday.
The golf is set to take place a Los Angeles' Riviera Country Club, host of the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational each February. This year's tournament was moved to Torrey Pines, however, due to the LA wildfires.
“The International Golf Federation is thrilled with the IOC Executive Board’s decision to approve the addition of a mixed-team event to the Olympic Golf program," the IGF said in a statement.
More details are set to be released next week.
"The mixed events are a real true embodiment of gender equality − men and women competing in the same team, on the same field of play for their country," IOC sports director Kit McConnell said in a news conference.
"We've seen the real success of these [mixed events). They bring something incredibly special for the athletes involved."
Golf was reinstated for the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro after a 112-year absence, and has since been in both the Tokyo 2020 (delayed until 2021) and Paris 2024 games.
Scottie Scheffler took the gold for Team USA at Le Golf National last year, with Lydia Ko winning gold in the women's event to complete her set of gold (Paris), silver (Rio) and bronze (Tokyo).
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
