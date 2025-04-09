Mixed Golf In Olympics Confirmed For LA 2028

There will be a mixed team golf event in the LA 2028 Olympic Games, the International Olympic Committee has confirmed.

While a format is yet to be confirmed, the International Golf Federation previously proposed a mixed event to be a 36-hole doubles format, with one round of four balls and one round of foursomes.

The new event means the men's tournament will take place a day earlier from Wednesday to Saturday, with the doubles event likely taking place on Sunday and Monday. Tuesday is expected to be a practice day for the women ahead of their 72-hole stroke play tournament from Wednesday to Saturday.

The golf is set to take place a Los Angeles' Riviera Country Club, host of the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational each February. This year's tournament was moved to Torrey Pines, however, due to the LA wildfires.

“The International Golf Federation is thrilled with the IOC Executive Board’s decision to approve the addition of a mixed-team event to the Olympic Golf program," the IGF said in a statement.

More details are set to be released next week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"The mixed events are a real true embodiment of gender equality − men and women competing in the same team, on the same field of play for their country," IOC sports director Kit McConnell said in a news conference.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We've seen the real success of these [mixed events). They bring something incredibly special for the athletes involved."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Golf was reinstated for the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro after a 112-year absence, and has since been in both the Tokyo 2020 (delayed until 2021) and Paris 2024 games.

Scottie Scheffler took the gold for Team USA at Le Golf National last year, with Lydia Ko winning gold in the women's event to complete her set of gold (Paris), silver (Rio) and bronze (Tokyo).