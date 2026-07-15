‘A Pretty Unfulfilling Pursuit’ – McIlroy And Scheffler Share Similar Morbid Thoughts On Legacy

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler’s comments ahead of last year’s Open at Royal Portrush questioning what the point was of achieving greatness in golf reared their head on Tuesday in the build-up to the 2026 edition of golf’s oldest championship.

The American raised eyebrows in Country Antrim in Northern Ireland when he admitted he didn’t get much in the way of meaningful fulfillment from his career before, ironically, going on to win the Claret Jug for the first time just a few days later.

At Royal Birkdale, those remarks from 12 months ago were put to the World No. 1, and although he was more careful about how he conveyed his message, the subject drew laughs from the press in attendance when a reporter inadvertently created another Scheffler soundbite we could well be looking back on in another year’s time.

“You mentioned history; we're all going to die someday and all that kind of stuff,” the question began.

“Sorry,” a shocked Scheffler replied. “Is that going to be a quote after last year's ‘what's the point?’ This year we're all going to die.”