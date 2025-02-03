Commercial Bank Qatar Masters 2025 Prize Money Payout
Rikuya Hoshino is not in the field to defend his title at Doha Golf Club, where another $2.5 million prize purse is on the line for DP World Tour players
A DP World Tour event for coming up to 30 years, the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters is the latest stop on the European circuit's 2025 campaign.
It is tournament number four of seven in the International Swing, with another $2.5 million prize purse on the line and the latest batch of pro golfers eager for the chance of tasting glory.
Last week's champion in Bahrain, Laurie Canter will tee it up once more as he seeks back-to-back victories. However, defending champion Rikuya Hoshino is not in Qatar after gaining a PGA Tour card at the end of the 2024 season.
As for all but two of the previous 27 iterations, Doha Golf Club will host the Qatar Masters on its 7,437-yard par-72 championship course with tough scoring conditions often a factor - especially with strong winds in play.
Below is the complete prize money payout for the 2025 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$425,000
|2nd
|$275,000
|3rd
|$157,500
|4th
|$125,000
|5th
|$105,000
|6th
|$87,500
|7th
|$75,000
|8th
|$62,500
|9th
|$56,000
|10th
|$50,000
|11th
|$46,000
|12th
|$43,000
|13th
|$40,250
|14th
|$38,250
|15th
|$36,750
|16th
|$35,250
|17th
|$33,750
|18th
|$32,250
|19th
|$31,000
|20th
|$30,000
|21st
|$39,000
|22nd
|$28,250
|23rd
|$27,500
|24th
|$26,750
|25th
|$26,000
|26th
|$25,250
|27th
|$24,500
|28th
|$23,750
|29th
|$23,000
|30th
|$22,250
|31st
|$21,500
|32nd
|$20,750
|33rd
|$20,000
|34th
|$19,250
|35th
|$18,500
|36th
|$17,750
|37th
|$17,250
|38th
|$16,750
|39th
|$16,250
|40th
|$15,750
|41st
|$15,250
|42nd
|$14,750
|43rd
|$14,250
|44th
|$13,750
|45th
|$13,250
|46th
|$12,750
|47th
|$12,250
|48th
|$11,750
|49th
|$11,250
|50th
|$10,760
|51st
|$10,250
|52nd
|$9,750
|53rd
|$9,250
|54th
|$8,750
|55th
|$8,500
|56th
|$8,250
|57th
|$8,000
|58th
|$7,750
|59th
|$7,500
|60th
|$7,250
|61st
|$7,000
|62nd
|$6,750
|63rd
|$6,500
|64th
|$6,250
|65th
|$6,000
|66th
|$5,750
|67th
|$5,500
|68th
|$5,250
|69th
|$5,000
|70th
|$4,750
Who Are The Star Names In The 2025 Qatar Masters?
With the PGA Tour's WM Phoenix Open and the first event of the new LIV Golf League season both taking place this week, big names across the world of golf are being split between multiple tours.
Nevertheless, several notable faces are in action in Qatar, including Bahrain Championship winner, Laurie Canter. He is joined by five of the other eight DP World Tour winners so far this season - only Tyrrell Hatton and Shaun Norris are not in the field.
Angel Hidalgo, Marcel Siem and Pablo Larrazabal make up just some of the entertaining characters on show, too.
Plus, multiple players to have represented Team Europe at the Ryder Cup will compete, such as Andy Sullivan, Bernd Wiesberger, Nicolas Colsaerts, Rafa Cabrera-Bello and Chris Wood.
What Is The Prize Money For The Qatar Masters 2025?
The 2025 Qatar Masters has a purse of $2.5 million. The winner will earn $425,000 and the runner-up will bank $275,000. Everyone inside the top-10 will collect at least $50,000.
Where Is The Qatar Masters Being Played?
The Qatar Masters is being played at Doha Golf Club - its usual host since the competition began in 1998. Doha GC has welcomed this DP World Tour event for 25 of the first 27 iterations, only taking a break in 2020 and 2021 in favor of Education City Golf Club.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
