Commercial Bank Qatar Masters 2025 Prize Money Payout

Rikuya Hoshino is not in the field to defend his title at Doha Golf Club, where another $2.5 million prize purse is on the line for DP World Tour players

Japanese golfer Rikuya Hoshino poses with the 2024 Qatar Masters trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield
By
published

A DP World Tour event for coming up to 30 years, the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters is the latest stop on the European circuit's 2025 campaign.

It is tournament number four of seven in the International Swing, with another $2.5 million prize purse on the line and the latest batch of pro golfers eager for the chance of tasting glory.

Last week's champion in Bahrain, Laurie Canter will tee it up once more as he seeks back-to-back victories. However, defending champion Rikuya Hoshino is not in Qatar after gaining a PGA Tour card at the end of the 2024 season.

As for all but two of the previous 27 iterations, Doha Golf Club will host the Qatar Masters on its 7,437-yard par-72 championship course with tough scoring conditions often a factor - especially with strong winds in play.

Below is the complete prize money payout for the 2025 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

Qatar Masters 2025 Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$425,000
2nd$275,000
3rd$157,500
4th$125,000
5th$105,000
6th$87,500
7th$75,000
8th$62,500
9th$56,000
10th$50,000
11th$46,000
12th$43,000
13th$40,250
14th$38,250
15th$36,750
16th$35,250
17th$33,750
18th$32,250
19th$31,000
20th$30,000
21st$39,000
22nd$28,250
23rd$27,500
24th$26,750
25th$26,000
26th$25,250
27th$24,500
28th$23,750
29th$23,000
30th$22,250
31st$21,500
32nd$20,750
33rd$20,000
34th$19,250
35th$18,500
36th$17,750
37th$17,250
38th$16,750
39th$16,250
40th$15,750
41st$15,250
42nd$14,750
43rd$14,250
44th$13,750
45th$13,250
46th$12,750
47th$12,250
48th$11,750
49th$11,250
50th$10,760
51st$10,250
52nd$9,750
53rd$9,250
54th$8,750
55th$8,500
56th$8,250
57th$8,000
58th$7,750
59th$7,500
60th$7,250
61st$7,000
62nd$6,750
63rd$6,500
64th$6,250
65th$6,000
66th$5,750
67th$5,500
68th$5,250
69th$5,000
70th$4,750

Who Are The Star Names In The 2025 Qatar Masters?

Laurie Canter holds the Bahrain Championship trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With the PGA Tour's WM Phoenix Open and the first event of the new LIV Golf League season both taking place this week, big names across the world of golf are being split between multiple tours.

Nevertheless, several notable faces are in action in Qatar, including Bahrain Championship winner, Laurie Canter. He is joined by five of the other eight DP World Tour winners so far this season - only Tyrrell Hatton and Shaun Norris are not in the field.

Angel Hidalgo, Marcel Siem and Pablo Larrazabal make up just some of the entertaining characters on show, too.

Plus, multiple players to have represented Team Europe at the Ryder Cup will compete, such as Andy Sullivan, Bernd Wiesberger, Nicolas Colsaerts, Rafa Cabrera-Bello and Chris Wood.

What Is The Prize Money For The Qatar Masters 2025?

The 2025 Qatar Masters has a purse of $2.5 million. The winner will earn $425,000 and the runner-up will bank $275,000. Everyone inside the top-10 will collect at least $50,000.

Where Is The Qatar Masters Being Played?

The Qatar Masters is being played at Doha Golf Club - its usual host since the competition began in 1998. Doha GC has welcomed this DP World Tour event for 25 of the first 27 iterations, only taking a break in 2020 and 2021 in favor of Education City Golf Club.

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸