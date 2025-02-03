Commercial Bank Qatar Masters 2025 Prize Money Payout

A DP World Tour event for coming up to 30 years, the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters is the latest stop on the European circuit's 2025 campaign.

It is tournament number four of seven in the International Swing, with another $2.5 million prize purse on the line and the latest batch of pro golfers eager for the chance of tasting glory.

Last week's champion in Bahrain, Laurie Canter will tee it up once more as he seeks back-to-back victories. However, defending champion Rikuya Hoshino is not in Qatar after gaining a PGA Tour card at the end of the 2024 season.

As for all but two of the previous 27 iterations, Doha Golf Club will host the Qatar Masters on its 7,437-yard par-72 championship course with tough scoring conditions often a factor - especially with strong winds in play.

Below is the complete prize money payout for the 2025 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

Qatar Masters 2025 Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $425,000 2nd $275,000 3rd $157,500 4th $125,000 5th $105,000 6th $87,500 7th $75,000 8th $62,500 9th $56,000 10th $50,000 11th $46,000 12th $43,000 13th $40,250 14th $38,250 15th $36,750 16th $35,250 17th $33,750 18th $32,250 19th $31,000 20th $30,000 21st $39,000 22nd $28,250 23rd $27,500 24th $26,750 25th $26,000 26th $25,250 27th $24,500 28th $23,750 29th $23,000 30th $22,250 31st $21,500 32nd $20,750 33rd $20,000 34th $19,250 35th $18,500 36th $17,750 37th $17,250 38th $16,750 39th $16,250 40th $15,750 41st $15,250 42nd $14,750 43rd $14,250 44th $13,750 45th $13,250 46th $12,750 47th $12,250 48th $11,750 49th $11,250 50th $10,760 51st $10,250 52nd $9,750 53rd $9,250 54th $8,750 55th $8,500 56th $8,250 57th $8,000 58th $7,750 59th $7,500 60th $7,250 61st $7,000 62nd $6,750 63rd $6,500 64th $6,250 65th $6,000 66th $5,750 67th $5,500 68th $5,250 69th $5,000 70th $4,750

Who Are The Star Names In The 2025 Qatar Masters?

With the PGA Tour's WM Phoenix Open and the first event of the new LIV Golf League season both taking place this week, big names across the world of golf are being split between multiple tours.

Nevertheless, several notable faces are in action in Qatar, including Bahrain Championship winner, Laurie Canter. He is joined by five of the other eight DP World Tour winners so far this season - only Tyrrell Hatton and Shaun Norris are not in the field.

Angel Hidalgo, Marcel Siem and Pablo Larrazabal make up just some of the entertaining characters on show, too.

Plus, multiple players to have represented Team Europe at the Ryder Cup will compete, such as Andy Sullivan, Bernd Wiesberger, Nicolas Colsaerts, Rafa Cabrera-Bello and Chris Wood.

What Is The Prize Money For The Qatar Masters 2025? The 2025 Qatar Masters has a purse of $2.5 million. The winner will earn $425,000 and the runner-up will bank $275,000. Everyone inside the top-10 will collect at least $50,000.