Pros React To Sweltering Conditions At FedEx St. Jude Championship
Pros are battling it out at the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind amid humid temperatures
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
It wasn’t just the numbers at the top of the leaderboard concerning competitors in the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, but also the heat which hit 111 degrees.
The soaring temperatures made it feel like playing golf in a sauna as some players walked the fairways with an umbrella up, while others draped wet towels around their necks and on their heads.
Eric Larson, who usually caddies for Harris English, was even forced to seek medical attention. Andrew Argotsinger stepped-in as Larson received an IV and was treated for heat stroke.
Along with Larson, the FedEx Cup caddies of leading trio, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, removed their bibs around the fourth hole in order to try and provide a slight reprieve from the heat.
“I didn't get this wet in the shower this morning,” said leader Lucas Glover, who shot 64 to sit at 10-under on 130. He holds a one-shot lead over Jordan Spieth at the tournament’s halfway point.
Spieth himself admitted he was caught out by the exhausting heat as he pledged to have a less intense warm up before the third round. He also said he would take two shirts in future and admitted he would be keen to wear shorts.
He said: “I'm humbled. It's just a different kind of heat. I’ll bring two shirts from now on and change at the turn because I just was taken aback a little bit.
“My shirt made me weigh five more pounds. If they gave us the option, I would have worn shorts, but I don't think it would have made that much of a difference. You'd have just seen the sweat dripping down my legs instead of having dark pants on.”
Further high temperatures and muggy conditions are predicted for the third round on Saturday after thunderstorms affected the first day. English pro, Tommy Fleetwood, is not complaining though as, referring to the Senior Open in Wales recently, he assessed: “It's better than playing in 50 mile-an-hour winds at Royal Porthcawl which we just saw the other day. It's easier than that.
“The disadvantage is just how sweaty it is, how slippy your hands can be and the grips and everything, and clearly energy levels. You've really got to focus on that and make sure you're drinking enough and sort of don't get ahead of yourself on the golf course.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers. During a 17-year career with the Daily Mirror, he covered mainly football but reported from The Open annually and also covered a Ryder Cup and three US Opens. He counts a pre-tournament exclusive with Justin Rose at Merion in 2013 as one of his most memorable as the Englishman went on to win his first Major and later repeated much of the interview in his winner’s speech. Now, after choosing to leave full-time work in newspapers, James, who is a keen single-figure player, is writing about golf more. His favourite track is the Old Course after attending St Andrews University but has since played mainly at Edgbaston, where he is a member. James’ golfing highlights include a hole-in-one and previously winning the club championship and scratch knock-out at Edgbaston. He is also an active member of the Association of Golf Writers and Press Golfing Society, for whom he has represented in matches. But he is just as happy hitting balls or playing the odd hole with his young daughter at their local club Shrewsbury.
James is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G400
3 wood: Ping i20
Hybrid: Ping i20
Irons: Ping i500 4-SW
Wedges: Ping Glide forged 50, 56
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
Ball: Titleist ProVIx
-
-
Cameron Smith Makes Birdie After Striking Fairway Wood From Cart Path
The Australian opted to take on a shot from a cart path in the latest LIV event, en-route to a bold birdie at the par 5 15th
By James Nursey Published
-
Tour Pro's Caddie Suffers Heat Illness At FedEx St. Jude Championship
Harris English's caddie, Eric Larson, was replaced by Andrew Argotsinger when Larsen suffered from heat exhaustion
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Cameron Smith Makes Birdie After Striking Fairway Wood From Cart Path
The Australian opted to take on a shot from a cart path in the latest LIV event, en-route to a bold birdie at the par 5 15th
By James Nursey Published
-
Henrik Stenson Hoping LIV Golf Players Have Ryder Cup Futures
The LIV Golf player is hopeful he and others on the circuit may have future involvement in the Ryder Cup
By Mike Hall Published
-
11 Big Names To Miss The Cut At The AIG Women’s Open
Some of the biggest names in the game failed to make the cut at the 2023 AIG Women’s Open
By Mike Hall Published
-
16 Things You Didn't Know About Andrea Lee
The American is one of the rising stars of the LPGA Tour - here are some facts you may not be aware of
By Mike Hall Published
-
AIG Women’s Open Leader Ally Ewing Taking Inspiration From Brian Harman
A bit like what happened at Hoylake, American Ally Ewing is running away with the AIG Women's Open
By Mark Townsend Published
-
Who Is Andrea Lee's Caddie?
Drew Ernst has become Andrea Lee's regular caddie as her career has begun to blossom
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is Lilia Vu’s Caddie?
We meet Cole Pensanti who helped Lilia Vu to her first Major victory in 2023
By Mark Townsend Published
-
Who Is Ally Ewing's Caddie?
Ally Ewing had been with Dan Chapman, but has recently turned to Megan Khang's former bagman, Kurt Moskaly
By Mike Hall Published