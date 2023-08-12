Tour Pro's Caddie Suffers Heat Illness At FedEx St. Jude Championship
Harris English's caddie, Eric Larson, was replaced by Andrew Argotsinger when Larsen suffered from heat exhaustion
Conditions in Memphis were tough to say the least and, at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, they proved to much for one caddie, when Eric Larson, who usually loops for Harris English, was forced to seek medical attention.
On Friday, temperatures hit a heat index of 111 degrees and, during the second round, Andrew Argotsinger stepped-in for Larson, who received an IV and was treated for heat illness.
According to English “(Larson) bent down to tie his shoe on the 11th hole (the second hole) and he kind of stood up like he was about to go down. I told him to take a knee." He added "I grew up in south Georgia and this is the hottest, muggiest day I’ve ever had on the golf course.”
The man who finished the round as caddie was local club professional Andrew Argotsinger, who previously served as caddie for his brother, Danny, in a US Open qualifier in 2022 when he was paired with PGA Tour pro, Andrew Putnam.
“I had just gotten there when they were making the turn, so I walked the first hole, and then on the second tee I saw Eric take a knee,” stated Argotsinger. “Next thing you know, Andrew (Putnam) is telling Harris, ‘Hey, I know this guy can caddie.’ And there we went. It was pretty surreal.”
In the end, English would fire a one-over-par round of 71, with the American down in a tie for 57th as four birdies and five bogeys means he is one-over for the tournament.
The heat didn't just affect the caddies. Jordan Spieth admitted the temperature impacted his decision making, with Spieth stating: “I just kind of felt like I was foggy in some of my decisions. Like I kind of felt like, man, what was I thinking hitting that club there when I could have hit this one. I just stepped up, grabbed a club, and I was so worried about it being dry and then all of a sudden I'm over the ball and I'm like, what am I doing here.”
Along with Spieth, current leader, Lucas Glover, revealed that he would be in favour of PGA Tour players wearing shorts in competition play, with the American jokingly stating: “It would be nice today. Wouldn’t be seeing so many guys’ underwear.”
