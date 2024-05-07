Pro Who Matched Tiger Woods Win Record Handed Last-Minute PGA Championship Invite Alongside Several LIV Golfers

Kazuma Kobori began his professional golf career with a win record just as good as Tiger Woods' - landing three victories in his first 10 starts on the PGA Tour of Australasia.

At the time, he said: "sounds good,” in response to hearing the statistic. “Probably need to get a few more wins under my belt to be in the same conversation as that man, but it feels like I am on the right track.”

And now, thanks to an invite by the PGA of America, the New Zealander has the chance to start reeling in Woods' Major tally, too.

Kobori has been handed a tee time at the PGA Championship next week following an outstanding end to his amateur career and a brilliant start to his time in the pro ranks.

Before turning pro in November 2023, the Japan-born Kiwi won last season’s Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit. Since then, he has scooped three victories in four starts on the Challenger tier on the PGA Tour of Australasia, booked his spot at The Open Championship at Royal Troon, pocketed a DP World Tour card for 2024-25, and now extradited his first appearance at a Major.

The 22-year-old's story is similar to that of former PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner and DP World Tour pro, David Micheluzzi. Not only have both claimed the aforementioned prize, but the Australian also made his Major bow at last year's PGA Championship.

Kobori's triumph on the season-long points list ultimately earned him a spot at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky, though, with the PGA of Australia stating that the Canterbury golfer was informed of his invitation during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The world No.432 will be joined by a number of LIV Golf League players after several names - including Talor Gooch and David Puig - were offered a late slot into the second men's Major of the year.

Typically, all golfers inside the World's top-100 - according to the OWGR - are handed an invite into the PGA Championship. But due to the fact that LIV is unable to offer world-ranking points at its tournaments, many players such as Gooch and Joaquin Niemann have fallen much further down the list than their play truly reflects.

However, due to the PGA of America operating independently to the three main circuits in men's golf, it can offer places at its Major to whoever it likes - including World No. 644, Gooch.

Many of his LIV peers will also be there, including Dean Burmester, Patrick Reed, and Adrian Meronk, after the PGA of America completed its field with a final round of special invites.