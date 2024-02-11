Meet The 22-Year-Old New Zealander Who Just Matched A Tiger Woods Win Record
Kazuma Kobori picked up his third Webex Players Series win in four starts on the PGA Tour of Australasia this week
Most professional golfers will tell you that winning is hard. Yet, 22-year-old Kazuma Kobori might not necessarily agree with that statement after securing the third victory in his past four starts this week.
The Japan-born New Zealander - who currently plies his trade in the Challenger tier on the PGA Tour of Australasia - lifted the Webex Players Series Sydney on Sunday after seeing off the likes of former World No.52 Brendan Jones and current LPGA Tour player, Jenny Shin at Castle Hill Country Club.
Kobori carded four rounds in the 60s and emerged from a four-way share of the lead on Saturday to bank Au$45,000 and top the leaderboard. His dream Sunday, which saw him end on 24-under for the tournament, was largely helped by a run of four birdies in five holes on the front nine and a complete absence of bogeys throughout.
In the end, he was one shot clear of Shin despite the South Korean player birdying 17 and 18 for solo second. Speaking to PGA of Australia media staff, Kobori said: “It was one of those days where early on it just didn’t really click, but I knew if I just stayed patient, things were going to go my way and they did so I am very grateful.”
What makes Kobori's sensational run of form even more special is that his latest success arrived in just his 10th start as a professional. The only other player in male golf history to secure three wins in his first 10 pro starts was Tiger Woods.
“Sounds good,” he said in response to hearing the statistic. “Probably need to get a few more wins under my belt to be in the same conversation as that man, but it feels like I am on the right track.”
KING KAZUMA 👑🏆Kazuma Kobori has dominated in all three #WebexPlayersSeries events of 2024, winning three out of his last four starts 🤯 pic.twitter.com/O6ke3BzjkKFebruary 11, 2024
If drawing level with one of the greatest golfers ever to play the game was not enough, Kobori is also well on his way to claiming a DP World Tour card as one of the top-three guys on the PGA Tour of Australasia's Order of Merit, whose regular season ends in March.
Like fellow pro, David Micheluzzi, Kobori turned down opportunities to go through various Q-School tournaments in order to try and forge his career through his home tour. This appears to have been a very good decision, with the 22-year-old currently sat in second.
As well as a bump in the Order of Merit, Kobori has earned bonus points on the OWGR for multiple wins in one year. Discussing his desired path towards the top, Kobori said: “I made a pretty bold call this year not playing Asian Tour Q School, instead committing to other Tours and stuff, so pretty happy with how it’s going. And then get my world ranking up, it would be pretty cool."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
WM Phoenix Open Leaderboard And Live Updates: Exciting Finish In Store As Final Round Gets Underway
A tight and stacked leaderboard has set up a thrilling afternoon at the WM Phoenix Open
By James Nursey Last updated
-
'Shut Up!' - PGA Tour Pros Confront Fans At WM Phoenix Open
Both Zach Johnson and Billy Horschel fired back at the Phoenix crowd on Sunday, with both men visibly angry at the actions of some of those in attendance
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'The Vision Remains The Same' - Tiger Woods Drops Announcement Teaser For Potential New 'Sunday Red' Brand
The 15-time Major champion had recently been tipped to launch his own brand called 'Sunday Red' in association with TaylorMade
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Ludvig Aberg Falls One Short Of Breaking Tiger Woods Record
The uber-talented Swede has been on an upward trajectory ever since he turned pro in June 2023
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Pebble Beach Pro-Am Prize Money Payout 2024
Justin Rose defends his title as players compete for a huge purse at the PGA Tour signature event
By Mike Hall Published
-
'Dang, This Guy Really Controls The World' - Max Homa On The Moment He Understood The Tiger Woods Effect
Ahead of his Farmers Insurance Open title defence, Homa recounted a story from his early years on tour involving the 15-time Major winner at Torrey Pines
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tiger Woods And TaylorMade Planning To Launch New Golf Brand With An Eye-Catching Logo
The 15-time Major winner recently split with Nike after 27 years and appears to be launching a new brand called 'Sunday Red' in association with TaylorMade
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Where Next For Tiger Woods Following His Split With Nike?
The 15-time Major champion brought at end to his iconic partnership with Nike recently - but what will Tiger wear next?
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tiger Woods Splits With Nike After 27 Years
The 15-time Major winner has been sponsored by the iconic brand since he was 20 but will now move on from the famous Swoosh as he embarks on the next chapter of his career
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Will Tiger Win In 2024? Golf Fans Cast Doubt Over Woods’ Chances
We asked golf fans on social media whether Tiger Woods would claim a victory in 2024 - and there was an overwhelming consensus
By Jonny Leighfield Published