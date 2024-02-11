Meet The 22-Year-Old New Zealander Who Just Matched A Tiger Woods Win Record

Most professional golfers will tell you that winning is hard. Yet, 22-year-old Kazuma Kobori might not necessarily agree with that statement after securing the third victory in his past four starts this week.

The Japan-born New Zealander - who currently plies his trade in the Challenger tier on the PGA Tour of Australasia - lifted the Webex Players Series Sydney on Sunday after seeing off the likes of former World No.52 Brendan Jones and current LPGA Tour player, Jenny Shin at Castle Hill Country Club.

Kobori carded four rounds in the 60s and emerged from a four-way share of the lead on Saturday to bank Au$45,000 and top the leaderboard. His dream Sunday, which saw him end on 24-under for the tournament, was largely helped by a run of four birdies in five holes on the front nine and a complete absence of bogeys throughout.

In the end, he was one shot clear of Shin despite the South Korean player birdying 17 and 18 for solo second. Speaking to PGA of Australia media staff, Kobori said: “It was one of those days where early on it just didn’t really click, but I knew if I just stayed patient, things were going to go my way and they did so I am very grateful.”

What makes Kobori's sensational run of form even more special is that his latest success arrived in just his 10th start as a professional. The only other player in male golf history to secure three wins in his first 10 pro starts was Tiger Woods.

“Sounds good,” he said in response to hearing the statistic. “Probably need to get a few more wins under my belt to be in the same conversation as that man, but it feels like I am on the right track.”

If drawing level with one of the greatest golfers ever to play the game was not enough, Kobori is also well on his way to claiming a DP World Tour card as one of the top-three guys on the PGA Tour of Australasia's Order of Merit, whose regular season ends in March.

Like fellow pro, David Micheluzzi, Kobori turned down opportunities to go through various Q-School tournaments in order to try and forge his career through his home tour. This appears to have been a very good decision, with the 22-year-old currently sat in second.

As well as a bump in the Order of Merit, Kobori has earned bonus points on the OWGR for multiple wins in one year. Discussing his desired path towards the top, Kobori said: “I made a pretty bold call this year not playing Asian Tour Q School, instead committing to other Tours and stuff, so pretty happy with how it’s going. And then get my world ranking up, it would be pretty cool."