Pro Responds After Committing Same Golf ‘Felony’ Two Years Running

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is one of the most iconic and sentimental stops on the PGA Tour. The tournament has always served as a celebration to the man that is regarded as the most charismatic the golf world has ever seen. Nicknamed ‘The King’ or the ‘People’s Champion’, Palmer was seen as a trailblazer and the first superstar of golf’s television age. His impact and presence in the game is still felt today, particularly at Bay Hill.

As we look ahead to the Arnold Palmer Invitational this week, one PGA Tour member has been called out as a repeat offender of what Dan Rapaport, Writer at Golf Digest, describes as “a golf felony.”

Rapaport took to Twitter to share an image originally posted by renowned caddie, Mark 'Fooch' Fulcher. Fooch is perhaps best known for being the caddie of Justin Rose, but now loops for Billy Horschel. The image showed an unknown (at the time) PGA Tour member practising in the space reserved for Arnold Palmer. Accompanied was the line: "Seems like Mr Palmer’s spot is no longer sacred." The space marks the spot where Palmer would sit in his later years and watch those competing and is said to be reserved to pay homage to the King.

API week means it’s the one-year anniversary of this Golf Felony. Let us hope this Golf Felony is not repeated this year. https://t.co/zuis0KucQHMarch 1, 2022 See more

Rapaport begged for the 'felony' not to be repeated this year but confirmed with a separate image that it was. This time, the identity of the PGA Tour member was revealed as Dylan Frittelli.

Frittelli, who won the John Deere Classic in 2019, replied: “I’m sure Arnie would’ve let me hit some balls from his spot while he ate lunch or went to play 9 holes.” Golf fans were quick to criticise Fratelli, with one stating: “Might as well stomp on Arnie’s grave. Prediction: Fratelli misses the cut due to the Palmer curse.” Fratelli responded: “Let’s see if you’re right.”

Not everyone was in agreement however. One golf fan said: "If you don’t want someone hitting there, rope it off! If not, it’s fair game. Unwritten rules aren’t rules." Others weren't quite as forgiving, with another fan stating: "Do you think if the Lakers designated a seat on the bench for Kobe players would sit in it?"

Seemingly unperturbed by the events, Frittelli stated: "Have the courage to tag me next year Daniel!" It would seem he will continue in that space next year.

Oh man. Picture from the ground shows that the same man committed the same Golf Felony for the second consecutive year! Wtf!! https://t.co/YsNPY1UmlL pic.twitter.com/nYMIKo1TqeMarch 1, 2022 See more

The Arnold Palmer Invitational was founded in 1979 as a successor to the Florida Open and has taken place at the Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida since its inception. The club was owned by Arnold Palmer between 1974 and his passing in 2016 and remains under the ownership of his daughter and son-in-law today.

See who is in the field this week and just what the players are competing for.

Do you think if the Lakers designated a seat on the bench for Kobe players would sit in it?March 2, 2022 See more

Pretty sure that spot on the range is supposed to be empty in honour of Arnie yet @Dylan_Frittelli (based on other tweets), his caddie, and entourage don’t seem to be aware. Maybe the @CaddieNetwork can pass on the message.March 2, 2022 See more

Let’s see if you’re right 🪄March 2, 2022 See more

My final thought is 💭 I’m sure Arnie would’ve let me hit some balls from his spot while he ate lunch 🥙 or went to play 9 holes 🤷🏻‍♂️March 2, 2022 See more