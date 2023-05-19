Cameron Young was assessed a costly two-shot penalty that halted his momentum after the American made a hot start to his second round of the 2023 PGA Championship.

Young posted a four-over 74 on Thursday at Oak Hill Country Club but shot out the blocks on Friday with three birdies in his opening six holes, starting from the 10th, as he looked to vault himself back into contention for a first Major title.

However, all his hard work was undone on the par-4 16th green (his 7th) when he fell foul of Rule 15.3c and was given a two-shot penalty that resulted in a double-bogey six.

The rule in question was part of the 2023 Rules of Golf update and relates to replacing a marker that has been moved because it is in the line of play of others in the group.

The PGA Championship Rules Committee were quick to issue an explanation, which read: "Cameron Young, from Scarborough, NY, received a two-stroke penalty for a breach of Rule 15.3c during the second round of the 105th PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, NY.

"During play of the 16th hole (the 7th hole of his round), Young putted up close to the hole and marked his ball. As his ball-marker was on the line of play of both Tommy Fleetwood and Hideki Matsuyama, he correctly moved his ball-marker one clubhead-length to the side. After the other players completed the hole, Young failed to move the ball-marker back to its original position.

"As a result, when he replaced the ball and holed out, Young had played from a wrong place and incurred the General Penalty (two-strokes) for breaching Rule 15.3."

It was a cruel blow for Young, who went from two-over to four-over because of his lapse in concentration and is now likely to miss the PGA Championship cut, having dropped a further four shots in the ensuing eight holes.