Pro Disqualified From US Women's Open After Five Holes

Natthakritta Vongtaveelap was disqualified from the US Women's Open after her caddie used a rangefinder on multiple occasions

Thai golfer, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, playing the US Women's Open at Pebble Beach
Natthakritta Vongtaveelap was playing in her first US Women's Open
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ben Fleming
By Ben Fleming
published

LPGA Tour rookie, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, saw her debut start at the US Women’s Open come to an abrupt end after the Thai golfer was disqualified after just five holes.

Vongtaveelap was even par through five holes but was not allowed to continue after USGA officials found that her caddie, Jinsup Kim, had used a rangefinder on multiple occasions. 

Players on the LPGA Tour are allowed to use the distance measuring devices in regular Tour events as well as the first two Majors of the season, the Chevron Championship and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

However, this is not the case for the US Women’s Open, held this year at Pebble Beach, with a model local rule prohibiting the use of such devices. The specific ruling, Model Local Rule G-5, states that: “during a round, a player must not obtain distance information by using an electronic distance-measuring device.” 

The penalty, as per rule 4.3, can be a two-shot penalty for a single infraction, but as Vongtaveelap’s caddie was caught on multiple occasions, the 20-year-old was unfortunately disqualified.

It comes just a week after a similar incident on the Korn Ferry Tour where Zach Williams, playing in his first-ever Korn Ferry Tour event in his home state of Illinois, was disqualified after just two holes for the same breach having thought that the devices were permitted at the event.

Vongtaveelap, in her rookie season, finished second in her first event on Tour at the Honda LPGA Thailand. However, the 20-year-old has made just two cuts in her next six events, including at the first two Majors of the season.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...

Amazon Prime Day is next week, and we at Golf Monthly have been searching through all the early offers to find the best ones for you, to check them out go to our Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals post.

Topics
Women's Golf
Ben Fleming
Ben Fleming
Contributor

Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸