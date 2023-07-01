Golfer Gets Disqualified From Korn Ferry Tour Event After Just Two Holes

Playing a professional golf tournament in your home state is a special occasion. Not only are the fans out and routing for you, but the chance to impress in the area you grew up in makes for a moment that will last with you forever.

In the case of Zach Williams, who qualified for his first ever Korn Ferry Tour event in his home state of Illinois, the dream debut came crashing to a halt after just two holes when the Southern Indiana college graduate was disqualified for using a rangefinder, an item that isn't allowed on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Sadly, this is me. For some reason I thought they had changed the rule already on the KFT. Plus they allow in literally all other pro events besides KFT and PGA. Bottomline, I should have known, and its completely on me. Hard to swallow but you have to. I'll be back in no time💪 https://t.co/K6S3LPnag6June 30, 2023 See more

First reported by @acaseofthegolf1, the tweet read: "Just Brutal: Zach Williams played golf at Southern Indiana University. Monday Qualified for his first KFT event this week in his home state. Was even thru 2 holes when he was DQ’d. He had been using a range finder. They are not allowed on the KFT."

Following the post, Williams then responded to the tweet, writing: "Sadly, this is me. For some reason I thought they had changed the rule already on the KFT. Plus they allow in literally all other pro events besides KFT and PGA. Bottomline, I should have known, and it's completely on me. Hard to swallow but you have to. I'll be back in no time."

Williams, who actually Monday-qualified into the Memorial Health Championship, had begun his round with two pars but, as he came to the third, he was informed of his breach, with a Korn Ferry Tour representative later stating that the 23-year-old had broken Model Local Rule G-5: “During a round, a player must not obtain distance information by using an electronic distance-measuring device.” The penalty for a single infraction, as determined by Rule 4.3, is two shots, but because Williams had used his rangefinder on a few occasions, he was disqualified.

Rangefinders are currently allowed in some professional events, the most high-profile being the PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

One individual who reportedly saw the incident take place was caddie, Kip Henley, who later tweeted: "A Monday Qualifier in the field played 2 holes in front of us yesterday. He and his caddie were standing behind the 2nd green (our 11th). I asked why are you not playing 3 ? He sheepishly said “I used my laser twice and I think I’m DQ. His whole family were along to watch!"

Currently, rangefinders aren't allowed in PGA Tour-sanctioned events but, at the 2023 PGA Championship, as well as other previous events, players and caddies were allowed to use them in tournament play. Back in May, three-time Major winner, Padraig Harrington, claimed the devices improved the pace of play after using one in the PGA Championship and Senior PGA Championship.

The 51-year-old wrote on Twitter: “After using a range finder for the last 2 weeks @PGAChampionship and @seniorpgachamp, I’ve come round to believing that we should use them in all tournaments. They really help with pace of play when players are out of position with an awkward yardage. @DPWorldTour @PGATOUR.”