Pro Calls For Valderrama Members To 'Make The Right Decision'

Edoardo Molinari has expressed his desire that the DP World Tour continues to host an event at Real Club de Valderrama in future years.

There are suggestions that the renowned Spanish course is being earmarked as a host course for next year’s LIV Golf League, which has led the Italian to call on members to "make the right decision" and allow it to remain on the DP World Tour.

The 41-year-old took to Twitter to congratulate this year’s winner of the Andalucia Masters, Adrian Otaegui, whose six-shot win demonstrated an impressive command of the course. Molinari said: “Well played Adrian Otaegui, incredible scoring around Valderrama. Let’s just hope we can keep playing a @DPWorldTour event there in future years…it’s definitely my favorite venue of the year! Hopefully the members at Valderrama will make the right decision.”

Real Club de Valderrama is considered one of the best golf courses in Spain, and has been a firm favourite on the DP World Tour for decades after it began hosting tournaments in the 1980s with the Volvo Masters. However, while the 2023 LIV Golf schedule is yet to be confirmed, there were reports earlier in the year that the Saudi-backed organisation had held talks with the club with a view to hosting one of its tournaments. If Molinari is correct, it appears its members will determine its 2023 destiny.

Last month, DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley admitted that LIV Golf could be in the running to host a tournament at the course. He said: "LIV's first event was in our territory in the UK and there is talk and people are asking me now about Valderrama. They are talking to every one of our stakeholders, every one of our partners, every one of our broadcasters." Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the DP World Tour said: "We have put a proposal to Valderrama and would very much like to continue to have such an iconic venue as part of our schedule."

A report per Sports Illustrated outlined a tentative LIV Golf schedule for 2023 that includes a tournament at the course in July. Given the fractious relationship between the DP World Tour and LIV Golf, it seems unlikely it would be used on both. With the LIV Golf schedule for its expanded League expected to be confirmed in November, Molinari shouldn't have too long to wait to find out if his wish will be granted.