Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

13 Things You Didn't Know About Geoff Ogilvy

1. Geoff Ogilvy was born in Melbourne, Australia.

2. He was given a cut-down club by his dad at age 7 and progressed to a scratch handicap by age 16. He was also a very talented athlete across several sports, winning numerous awards at both a state and national level.

3. He finishing runner-up in the 1997 Brabazon Trophy and reached the last eight of the 1998 British Amateur at Muirfield.

4. He would turn pro in 1998.

5. Ogilvy won his first Major championship at the 2006 US Open in dramatic fashion. Coming down the stretch he made crucial pars at the 17th and 18th holes at Winged Foot, whilst Colin Montgomerie and Phil Mickelson collapsed. As such he become the first Australian to win a men's golf major since Steve Elkington at the 1995 PGA Championship.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

6. In total Ogilvy has eight victories on the PGA Tour including his Major, and three World Golf Championship events. Two of which were the WGC-Matchplay events in 2006 and 2009.

7. His middle name is Charles.

8. Ogilvy is a guitar enthusiast who has several Gibson guitars at home.

9. Ogilvy grew up playing at the Victoria Club, also home for five-time Open champion Peter Thomson, on Melbourne’s famous Sand Belt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

10. Ogilvy helped create the Ogilvy Family Foundation which benefits children's hospitals and other organizations that assist children.

11. Ogilvy played on three Presidents Cup teams in 2007, 2009 and 2011. In 2007 he won two points from five matches, in 2009 he won two from four, and finally in 2011 he won 3.5 points from five matches.

12. He is married to Juli Ogilvy and we believe they tied the knot in 2004. They have three children together.

13. Hobbies include spending time with his wife and three children, surfing, cooking, cycling and fitness.