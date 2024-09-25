Presidents Cup Gala: Players And Wives Celebrate 15th Edition Of USA vs Internationals Match

The main event of the Presidents Cup gets underway on Thursday, with the four-day tournament between the USA and International sides in Montreal setting up to be an intriguing watch.

However, before the 12-man teams do battle, there was the small matter of the Presidents Cup Gala in Montreal, with the captains, vice-captains, players and partners heading to 'The Ring', a 100-foot structure that serves as a window to more than 200 years of the city's history.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Being a black-tie event, all those present were dressed to the nines, with the stand- out moment involving Tom Kim, who made his name at the last edition the Presidents Cup for his big celebrations and clutch moments.

Stood next to the South Korean players, Si Woo Kim, Sung-Jae Im and Byeong-Hun An, as well as their partners, Kim was the only player to not have a partner present, with the 22-year-old recreating a recognizable image as he shrugged his shoulders alongside the trio of golfers.

For those uncertain of what I'm on about, back in 2016 Rickie Fowler was pictured amongst the US Ryder Cup team's celebrations as the only single player. Surrounded by the players and their partners, Fowler was seen humorously shrugging in the team photo and, at the Presidents Cup Gala, it was Kim who, kind of, recreated the image of the American.

Fowler during the 2016 Ryder Cup celebrations (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another funny moment at the Gala came whilst the US side were lining up for the team photo. Standing around 5'6" and 5'7", both Brian Harman and Collin Morikawa knew their place, as both took their position at the front of the photo.

The conversation was recorded by the PGA Tour's social media team, with Morikawa asking Harman "why are you stood on the high step?" before stating "I'm as short as can be." After a few seconds, Harman joins his fellow countryman with the words "Yeah, I'm on the front too".

Short kings in front 👑 pic.twitter.com/fVccAfNAgbSeptember 24, 2024

With the US side wearing red, white and blue, the International side wore black suits and white dress shirts with gold pocket squares. The squad did don sunglasses with the International shield but, in general, the Gala proved a good way for the players to relax before the main event on Thursday.

Going into the Presidents Cup, the International side are looking to become just the second ever team to claim the trophy, something they haven't done since 1998. In terms of the US, they are going for a 10th straight victory in the event, with the last result that wasn't a win being back in 2003 which ended in a 17-17 tie.